Cowboys vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 6

Sunday's slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Carolina Panthers.

Cowboys vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cowboys win (63.9%)

Cowboys vs Panthers Point Spread

The Cowboys are 3.5-point favorites against the Panthers. The Cowboys are -104 to cover the spread, while the Panthers are -118 to cover as a 3.5-point underdog.

Cowboys vs Panthers Over/Under

The over/under for Cowboys-Panthers on Oct. 12 is 49.5. The over is -108, and the under is -112.

Cowboys vs Panthers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cowboys-Panthers, Dallas is the favorite at -176, and Carolina is +148 playing at home.

Cowboys vs Panthers Betting Trends

Dallas has three wins in five games against the spread this year.

The Cowboys don't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this season.

There have been three Cowboys games (out of five) that went over the total this season.

The Panthers have covered the spread three times in five games.

As a 3.5-point underdog or greater, Carolina has two wins ATS (2-2).

The Panthers have played five games this season, and three of them have gone over the total.

