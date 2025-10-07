Cowboys vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 6
Sunday's slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Carolina Panthers.
All the info you need is below, in order to make a smart wager on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Cowboys vs Panthers Prediction & Pick
All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cowboys win (63.9%)
Cowboys vs Panthers Point Spread
The Cowboys are 3.5-point favorites against the Panthers. The Cowboys are -104 to cover the spread, while the Panthers are -118 to cover as a 3.5-point underdog.
Cowboys vs Panthers Over/Under
The over/under for Cowboys-Panthers on Oct. 12 is 49.5. The over is -108, and the under is -112.
Cowboys vs Panthers Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Cowboys-Panthers, Dallas is the favorite at -176, and Carolina is +148 playing at home.
Cowboys vs Panthers Betting Trends
- Dallas has three wins in five games against the spread this year.
- The Cowboys don't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- There have been three Cowboys games (out of five) that went over the total this season.
- The Panthers have covered the spread three times in five games.
- As a 3.5-point underdog or greater, Carolina has two wins ATS (2-2).
- The Panthers have played five games this season, and three of them have gone over the total.
Check out even more in-depth Cowboys vs. Panthers analysis on FanDuel Research.
Cowboys vs Panthers Odds & Spread
- All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: DAL: (-176) | CAR: (+148)
- Spread: DAL: -3.5 (-104) | CAR: +3.5 (-118)
- Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!