Rams vs Ravens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 6

The NFL schedule on Sunday includes the Los Angeles Rams facing the Baltimore Ravens.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NFL moneyline insights you need to know.

Rams vs Ravens Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rams win (61%)

Rams vs Ravens Betting Trends

Los Angeles has beaten the spread three times in five games.

The Rams don't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 7.5-point favorite or greater this year.

The Rams have played five games this season and three of them have gone over the total.

The Ravens have won once against the spread this year.

The Ravens and their opponent have yet to not hit the over this season.

Rams vs Ravens Odds & Spread

Moneyline: LAR: (-375) | BAL: (+300)

LAR: (-375) | BAL: (+300) Spread: LAR: -7.5 (-105) | BAL: +7.5 (-115)

LAR: -7.5 (-105) | BAL: +7.5 (-115) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

