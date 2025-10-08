Wednesday’s MLB Playoff Home Run Props - Oct. 8

Will Shohei Ohtani or Kyle Schwarber go yard on Wednesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Oct. 8, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +158 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 55 HR in 158 games (has homered in 32.1% of games)

+158 to hit a HR | 55 HR in 158 games (has homered in 32.1% of games) Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +240 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 56 HR in 162 games (has homered in 29.9% of games)

+240 to hit a HR | 56 HR in 162 games (has homered in 29.9% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 147 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 147 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 134 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 134 games (has homered in 17.4% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 132 games (has homered in 18.7% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 132 games (has homered in 18.7% of games) Max Muncy (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 100 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 100 games (has homered in 14.4% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 150 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 150 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 155 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 155 games (has homered in 15.7% of games) Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 96 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 96 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Max Kepler (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 126 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 126 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 141 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 141 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 134 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 134 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Kiké Hernández (Dodgers): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 85 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 85 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 146 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 146 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 126 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 126 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 120 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 120 games (has homered in 9% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 145 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 145 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Ben Rortvedt (Dodgers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.2% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 110 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 110 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Rafael Marchan (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 84 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 84 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 108 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 108 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 137 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

Seattle Mariners at Detroit Tigers

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +190 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 60 HR in 159 games (has homered in 30.4% of games)

+190 to hit a HR | 60 HR in 159 games (has homered in 30.4% of games) Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 130 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 130 games (has homered in 17.8% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 36 HR in 157 games (has homered in 19.8% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 36 HR in 157 games (has homered in 19.8% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 32 HR in 160 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 32 HR in 160 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 137 games (has homered in 18% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 137 games (has homered in 18% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Mariners): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 49 HR in 159 games (has homered in 24.8% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 49 HR in 159 games (has homered in 24.8% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 31 HR in 155 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 31 HR in 155 games (has homered in 19.4% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 160 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 160 games (has homered in 16% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 82 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 82 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 145 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 145 games (has homered in 10% of games) Colt Keith (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 137 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 137 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 125 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 125 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 142 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 142 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Parker Meadows (Tigers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 6.6% of games) Javier Baez (Tigers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 123 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 123 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 155 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 155 games (has homered in 7.6% of games) Victor Robles (Mariners): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3% of games)

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs