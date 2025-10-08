MLB
Wednesday’s MLB Playoff Home Run Props - Oct. 8
Will Shohei Ohtani or Kyle Schwarber go yard on Wednesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Oct. 8, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +158 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 55 HR in 158 games (has homered in 32.1% of games)
- Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +240 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 56 HR in 162 games (has homered in 29.9% of games)
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 147 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 134 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)
- Bryce Harper (Phillies): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 132 games (has homered in 18.7% of games)
- Max Muncy (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 100 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)
- Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 150 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 155 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)
- Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 96 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)
- Max Kepler (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 126 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)
- Trea Turner (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 141 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 134 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Kiké Hernández (Dodgers): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 85 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 146 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 126 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)
- Alec Bohm (Phillies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 120 games (has homered in 9% of games)
- Bryson Stott (Phillies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 145 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Ben Rortvedt (Dodgers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 110 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Rafael Marchan (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)
- Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 84 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 108 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 137 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
Seattle Mariners at Detroit Tigers
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +190 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 60 HR in 159 games (has homered in 30.4% of games)
- Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 130 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)
- Riley Greene (Tigers): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 36 HR in 157 games (has homered in 19.8% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 32 HR in 160 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)
- Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 137 games (has homered in 18% of games)
- Eugenio Suárez (Mariners): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 49 HR in 159 games (has homered in 24.8% of games)
- Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 31 HR in 155 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 160 games (has homered in 16% of games)
- Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 82 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)
- Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 145 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Colt Keith (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 137 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 125 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)
- Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 142 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)
- Parker Meadows (Tigers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)
- Javier Baez (Tigers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 123 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 155 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)
- Victor Robles (Mariners): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3% of games)
Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs
- Michael Busch (Cubs): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 34 HR in 154 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)
- Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 131 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 136 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)
- Jake Bauers (Brewers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 83 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)
- Christian Yelich (Brewers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 29 HR in 150 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)
- Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 32 HR in 151 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)
- William Contreras (Brewers): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 150 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 112 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 31 HR in 156 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)
- Ian Happ (Cubs): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 150 games (has homered in 14.2% of games)
- Brice Turang (Brewers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 155 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)
- Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 159 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 134 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- Carson Kelly (Cubs): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 109 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Sal Frelick (Brewers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 141 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)
- Matt Shaw (Cubs): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 123 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)
- Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 146 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)
- Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 156 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Isaac Collins (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 126 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Justin Turner (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 77 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Andruw Monasterio (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)