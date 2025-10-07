Colts vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 6

The Sunday slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and the Arizona Cardinals.

Colts vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Colts win (82.4%)

Colts vs Cardinals Point Spread

The Colts are 6.5-point favorites against the Cardinals. The Colts are -105 to cover the spread, while the Cardinals are -115 to cover as a 6.5-point underdog.

Colts vs Cardinals Over/Under

The Colts-Cardinals game on Oct. 12 has been given an over/under of 47.5 points. The over is -105 and the under is -115.

Colts vs Cardinals Moneyline

Indianapolis is the favorite, -290 on the moneyline, while Arizona is a +235 underdog on the road.

Colts vs Cardinals Betting Trends

Indianapolis has four wins in five games against the spread this season.

The Colts are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Indianapolis has had two games (out of five) hit the over this season.

The Cardinals have won twice against the spread this year.

The Cardinals have played two games (out of five) which finished over the total this year.

Colts vs Cardinals Odds & Spread

Moneyline: IND: (-290) | ARI: (+235)

IND: (-290) | ARI: (+235) Spread: IND: -6.5 (-105) | ARI: +6.5 (-115)

IND: -6.5 (-105) | ARI: +6.5 (-115) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

