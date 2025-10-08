Yankees vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for ALDS Game 4 on Oct. 8

Odds updated as of 2:16 a.m.

In MLB action on Wednesday, the New York Yankees play the Toronto Blue Jays for Game 4 of the ALDS.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Game Info

New York Yankees (94-68) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (94-68)

Date: Wednesday, October 8, 2025

Wednesday, October 8, 2025 Time: 7:08 p.m. ET

7:08 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: Fox Sports 1

Yankees vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-172) | TOR: (+144)

NYY: (-172) | TOR: (+144) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+126) | TOR: +1.5 (-152)

NYY: -1.5 (+126) | TOR: +1.5 (-152) Total: 8 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Yankees vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler (Yankees) - 4-3, 2.96 ERA vs Louie Varland (Blue Jays) - 4-3, 2.97 ERA

The probable starters are Cam Schlittler (4-3, 2.96 ERA) for the Yankees and Louie Varland (4-3, 2.97 ERA) for the Blue Jays. Schlittler and his team have a record of 8-6-0 against the spread when he starts. When Schlittler starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 8-3. Varland has started just one game with a set spread, which the Blue Jays covered. The Blue Jays have always been the moneyline underdog when Varland starts this season.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (61.2%)

Yankees vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Toronto is a +144 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -172 favorite at home.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Spread

The Yankees are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Blue Jays. The Yankees are +126 to cover the spread, while the Blue Jays are -152.

The over/under for the Yankees versus Blue Jays contest on Oct. 8 has been set at 8, with -118 odds on the over and -104 odds on the under.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Yankees have won in 88, or 61.5%, of the 143 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

New York has a record of 41-16 when favored by -172 or more this year.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over in 79 of their 166 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Yankees have an against the spread mark of 78-88-0 in 166 games with a line this season.

The Blue Jays are 43-34 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 55.8% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +144 or longer, Toronto has a record of 4-3 (57.1%).

The Blue Jays have played in 164 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 89 times (89-69-6).

The Blue Jays have a 94-70-0 record ATS this season (covering 57.3% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York in OBP (.457), slugging percentage (.688) and total hits (179) this season. He has a .331 batting average.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Judge hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .500 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and six RBIs.

Cody Bellinger is hitting .272 with 25 doubles, five triples, 29 home runs and 57 walks, while slugging .480 with an on-base percentage of .334.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 36th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage.

Bellinger has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Trent Grisham has 116 hits this season and has a slash line of .235/.348/.465.

Grisham has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with two doubles and three walks.

Ben Rice is batting .255 with a .337 OBP and 65 RBI for New York this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is batting .292 with 34 doubles, 23 home runs and 81 walks. He's slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .381.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 12th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage.

Guerrero hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .409 with three home runs, a walk and nine RBIs.

George Springer leads his team with 153 hits and a .397 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .307 while slugging .556.

His batting average ranks fourth among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is fifth in slugging.

Ernie Clement is batting .277 with 35 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 27 walks.

Alejandro Kirk is batting .282 with 18 doubles, 15 home runs and 48 walks.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Head to Head

10/7/2025: 9-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 10/5/2025: 13-7 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

13-7 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 10/4/2025: 10-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

10-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/7/2025: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 9/6/2025: 3-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/5/2025: 7-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/23/2025: 8-4 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-4 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/22/2025: 5-4 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/21/2025: 4-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/3/2025: 8-5 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

