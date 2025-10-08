Yankees vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for ALDS Game 4 on Oct. 8
Odds updated as of 2:16 a.m.
In MLB action on Wednesday, the New York Yankees play the Toronto Blue Jays for Game 4 of the ALDS.
Yankees vs Blue Jays Game Info
- New York Yankees (94-68) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (94-68)
- Date: Wednesday, October 8, 2025
- Time: 7:08 p.m. ET
- Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York
- Coverage: Fox Sports 1
Yankees vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: NYY: (-172) | TOR: (+144)
- Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+126) | TOR: +1.5 (-152)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)
Yankees vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler (Yankees) - 4-3, 2.96 ERA vs Louie Varland (Blue Jays) - 4-3, 2.97 ERA
The probable starters are Cam Schlittler (4-3, 2.96 ERA) for the Yankees and Louie Varland (4-3, 2.97 ERA) for the Blue Jays. Schlittler and his team have a record of 8-6-0 against the spread when he starts. When Schlittler starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 8-3. Varland has started just one game with a set spread, which the Blue Jays covered. The Blue Jays have always been the moneyline underdog when Varland starts this season.
Yankees vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Yankees win (61.2%)
Yankees vs Blue Jays Moneyline
- Toronto is a +144 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -172 favorite at home.
Yankees vs Blue Jays Spread
- The Yankees are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Blue Jays. The Yankees are +126 to cover the spread, while the Blue Jays are -152.
Yankees vs Blue Jays Over/Under
- The over/under for the Yankees versus Blue Jays contest on Oct. 8 has been set at 8, with -118 odds on the over and -104 odds on the under.
Yankees vs Blue Jays Betting Trends
- The Yankees have won in 88, or 61.5%, of the 143 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- New York has a record of 41-16 when favored by -172 or more this year.
- The Yankees and their opponents have gone over in 79 of their 166 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Yankees have an against the spread mark of 78-88-0 in 166 games with a line this season.
- The Blue Jays are 43-34 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 55.8% of those games).
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +144 or longer, Toronto has a record of 4-3 (57.1%).
- The Blue Jays have played in 164 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 89 times (89-69-6).
- The Blue Jays have a 94-70-0 record ATS this season (covering 57.3% of the time).
Yankees Player Leaders
- Aaron Judge leads New York in OBP (.457), slugging percentage (.688) and total hits (179) this season. He has a .331 batting average.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.
- Judge hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .500 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and six RBIs.
- Cody Bellinger is hitting .272 with 25 doubles, five triples, 29 home runs and 57 walks, while slugging .480 with an on-base percentage of .334.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 36th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage.
- Bellinger has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.
- Trent Grisham has 116 hits this season and has a slash line of .235/.348/.465.
- Grisham has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with two doubles and three walks.
- Ben Rice is batting .255 with a .337 OBP and 65 RBI for New York this season.
Blue Jays Player Leaders
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is batting .292 with 34 doubles, 23 home runs and 81 walks. He's slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .381.
- Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 12th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage.
- Guerrero hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .409 with three home runs, a walk and nine RBIs.
- George Springer leads his team with 153 hits and a .397 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .307 while slugging .556.
- His batting average ranks fourth among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is fifth in slugging.
- Ernie Clement is batting .277 with 35 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 27 walks.
- Alejandro Kirk is batting .282 with 18 doubles, 15 home runs and 48 walks.
Yankees vs Blue Jays Head to Head
- 10/7/2025: 9-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 10/5/2025: 13-7 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 10/4/2025: 10-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 9/7/2025: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 9/6/2025: 3-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 9/5/2025: 7-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 7/23/2025: 8-4 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 7/22/2025: 5-4 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 7/21/2025: 4-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 7/3/2025: 8-5 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
