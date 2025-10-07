FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Eagles vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 6 Thursday Night Football

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Eagles vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 6 Thursday Night Football

The Philadelphia Eagles versus the New York Giants is on the NFL schedule for Thursday.

Get the latest NFL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Eagles vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction:

Eagles vs Giants Point Spread

The Eagles are 7.5-point favorites against the Giants. The Eagles are -110 to cover the spread, while the Giants are -110 to cover as a 7.5-point underdog.

Eagles vs Giants Over/Under

A total of 41.5 points has been set for the Eagles-Giants game on Oct. 9, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Eagles vs Giants Moneyline

New York is a +315 underdog on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -400 favorite at home.

Eagles vs Giants Betting Trends

  • Philadelphia has beaten the spread three times in five games.
  • The Eagles don't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 7.5-point favorite or greater this season.
  • Two of the Eagles' five games have hit the over.
  • The Giants have posted two wins against the spread this season.
  • One of the Giants' five games has hit the over.

Check out even more in-depth Eagles vs. Giants analysis on FanDuel Research.

Eagles vs Giants Odds & Spread

  • All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: PHI: (-400) | NYG: (+315)
  • Spread: PHI: -7.5 (-110) | NYG: +7.5 (-110)
  • Total: 41.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup