Eagles vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 6 Thursday Night Football

The Philadelphia Eagles versus the New York Giants is on the NFL schedule for Thursday.

Eagles vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction:

Eagles vs Giants Point Spread

The Eagles are 7.5-point favorites against the Giants. The Eagles are -110 to cover the spread, while the Giants are -110 to cover as a 7.5-point underdog.

Eagles vs Giants Over/Under

A total of 41.5 points has been set for the Eagles-Giants game on Oct. 9, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Eagles vs Giants Moneyline

New York is a +315 underdog on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -400 favorite at home.

Eagles vs Giants Betting Trends

Philadelphia has beaten the spread three times in five games.

The Eagles don't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 7.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Two of the Eagles' five games have hit the over.

The Giants have posted two wins against the spread this season.

One of the Giants' five games has hit the over.

Eagles vs Giants Odds & Spread

