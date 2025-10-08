Tigers vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for ALDS Game 3 on Oct. 8

Odds updated as of 11:11 p.m.

The MLB slate on Wednesday includes the Detroit Tigers taking on the Seattle Mariners in Game 3 of the ALDS.

Tigers vs Mariners Game Info

Detroit Tigers (87-75) vs. Seattle Mariners (90-72)

Date: Wednesday, October 8, 2025

Time: 3:08 p.m. ET

3:08 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: Fox Sports 1

Tigers vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-120) | SEA: (+102)

DET: (-120) | SEA: (+102) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+172) | SEA: +1.5 (-210)

DET: -1.5 (+172) | SEA: +1.5 (-210) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Tigers vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize (Tigers) - 14-6, 3.87 ERA vs Bryce Miller (Mariners) - 4-6, 5.68 ERA

The probable starters are Casey Mize (14-6, 3.87 ERA) for the Tigers and Bryce Miller (4-6, 5.68 ERA) for the Mariners. Mize and his team have a record of 16-12-0 against the spread when he starts. Mize's team is 12-6 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Mariners are 7-11-0 against the spread when Miller starts. The Mariners are 2-5 in Miller's seven starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Tigers vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (55.2%)

Tigers vs Mariners Moneyline

Seattle is a +102 underdog on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -120 favorite at home.

Tigers vs Mariners Spread

The Mariners are at the Tigers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Mariners are +172 to cover the spread, and the Tigers are -210.

Tigers vs Mariners Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Tigers-Mariners contest on Oct. 8, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Tigers vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Tigers have won in 59, or 55.1%, of the 107 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Detroit has a record of 54-42 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 79 of their 160 opportunities.

The Tigers are 73-87-0 against the spread in their 160 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mariners have won 46.3% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (19-22).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Seattle has a 17-14 record (winning 54.8% of its games).

The Mariners have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 159 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 85 of those games (85-69-5).

The Mariners have covered 44.7% of their games this season, going 71-88-0 ATS.

Tigers Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres has 136 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .358. He has a .256 batting average and a slugging percentage of .387.

He is 77th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 118th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Torres hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .190 with a double and a walk.

Riley Greene has 155 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .493, both of which are best among Detroit hitters this season. He's batting .258 with an on-base percentage of .313.

He ranks 69th in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging among qualifying batters.

Spencer Torkelson has 135 hits this season and has a slash line of .240/.333/.456.

Zach McKinstry is batting .259 with a .333 OBP and 49 RBI for Detroit this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has accumulated an on-base percentage of .359 and has 147 hits, both team-best marks for the Mariners. He's batting .247 and slugging .589.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average is 98th, his on-base percentage is 20th, and he is third in slugging.

Raleigh hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles and a walk.

Julio Rodriguez is slugging .474 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .267 with an on-base percentage of .324.

He is currently 44th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Josh Naylor has 29 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 48 walks while batting .295.

Eugenio Suarez is batting .228 with 28 doubles, 49 home runs and 46 walks.

Tigers vs Mariners Head to Head

10/5/2025: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 5.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 5.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 10/4/2025: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

3-2 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 7/13/2025: 8-4 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-4 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/11/2025: 12-3 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

12-3 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 4/2/2025: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/1/2025: 4-1 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

4-1 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 3/31/2025: 9-6 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-6 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/15/2024: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/14/2024: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-2 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/13/2024: 15-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

