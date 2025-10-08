FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
MLB

Tigers vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for ALDS Game 3 on Oct. 8

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Tigers vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for ALDS Game 3 on Oct. 8

Odds updated as of 11:11 p.m.

The MLB slate on Wednesday includes the Detroit Tigers taking on the Seattle Mariners in Game 3 of the ALDS.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Tigers vs Mariners Game Info

  • Detroit Tigers (87-75) vs. Seattle Mariners (90-72)
  • Date: Wednesday, October 8, 2025
  • Time: 3:08 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan
  • Coverage: Fox Sports 1

Tigers vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

  • All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: DET: (-120) | SEA: (+102)
  • Spread: DET: -1.5 (+172) | SEA: +1.5 (-210)
  • Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Tigers vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize (Tigers) - 14-6, 3.87 ERA vs Bryce Miller (Mariners) - 4-6, 5.68 ERA

The probable starters are Casey Mize (14-6, 3.87 ERA) for the Tigers and Bryce Miller (4-6, 5.68 ERA) for the Mariners. Mize and his team have a record of 16-12-0 against the spread when he starts. Mize's team is 12-6 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Mariners are 7-11-0 against the spread when Miller starts. The Mariners are 2-5 in Miller's seven starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Tigers vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Tigers win (55.2%)

Tigers vs Mariners Moneyline

  • Seattle is a +102 underdog on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -120 favorite at home.

Tigers vs Mariners Spread

  • The Mariners are at the Tigers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Mariners are +172 to cover the spread, and the Tigers are -210.

Tigers vs Mariners Over/Under

  • A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Tigers-Mariners contest on Oct. 8, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. Seattle Mariners on FanDuel today!

Tigers vs Mariners Betting Trends

  • The Tigers have won in 59, or 55.1%, of the 107 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
  • Detroit has a record of 54-42 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -120 or more on the moneyline.
  • The Tigers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 79 of their 160 opportunities.
  • The Tigers are 73-87-0 against the spread in their 160 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
  • The Mariners have won 46.3% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (19-22).
  • In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Seattle has a 17-14 record (winning 54.8% of its games).
  • The Mariners have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 159 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 85 of those games (85-69-5).
  • The Mariners have covered 44.7% of their games this season, going 71-88-0 ATS.

Tigers Player Leaders

  • Gleyber Torres has 136 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .358. He has a .256 batting average and a slugging percentage of .387.
  • He is 77th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 118th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
  • Torres hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .190 with a double and a walk.
  • Riley Greene has 155 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .493, both of which are best among Detroit hitters this season. He's batting .258 with an on-base percentage of .313.
  • He ranks 69th in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging among qualifying batters.
  • Spencer Torkelson has 135 hits this season and has a slash line of .240/.333/.456.
  • Zach McKinstry is batting .259 with a .333 OBP and 49 RBI for Detroit this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

  • Cal Raleigh has accumulated an on-base percentage of .359 and has 147 hits, both team-best marks for the Mariners. He's batting .247 and slugging .589.
  • Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average is 98th, his on-base percentage is 20th, and he is third in slugging.
  • Raleigh hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles and a walk.
  • Julio Rodriguez is slugging .474 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .267 with an on-base percentage of .324.
  • He is currently 44th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.
  • Josh Naylor has 29 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 48 walks while batting .295.
  • Eugenio Suarez is batting .228 with 28 doubles, 49 home runs and 46 walks.

Tigers vs Mariners Head to Head

  • 10/5/2025: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 5.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
  • 10/4/2025: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
  • 7/13/2025: 8-4 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
  • 7/11/2025: 12-3 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)
  • 4/2/2025: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
  • 4/1/2025: 4-1 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)
  • 3/31/2025: 9-6 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
  • 8/15/2024: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
  • 8/14/2024: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
  • 8/13/2024: 15-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup