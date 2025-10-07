Chargers vs Dolphins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 6

NFL action on Sunday includes the Los Angeles Chargers facing the Miami Dolphins.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NFL moneyline insights you need to know.

Chargers vs Dolphins Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Chargers win (62%)

Chargers vs Dolphins Point Spread

The Chargers are 4.5-point favorites against the Dolphins. The Chargers are -115 to cover the spread, while the Dolphins are -105 to cover as a 4.5-point underdog.

Chargers vs Dolphins Over/Under

The over/under for the Chargers versus Dolphins matchup on Oct. 12 has been set at 43.5, with -120 odds on the over and -102 odds on the under.

Chargers vs Dolphins Moneyline

Los Angeles is a -230 favorite on the moneyline, while Miami is a +190 underdog at home.

Chargers vs Dolphins Betting Trends

Los Angeles has won twice against the spread this season.

The Chargers don't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 4.5-point favorite or greater this season.

One of the Chargers' five games this season has hit the over.

The Dolphins have won twice against the spread this year.

Miami has covered every time (1-0) as a 4.5-point or greater underdog this season.

There have been four Dolphins games (out of five) that went over the total this year.

