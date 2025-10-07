Broncos vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 6

The Sunday slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the Denver Broncos and the New York Jets.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NFL moneyline insights you need to know.

Broncos vs Jets Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Broncos win (79.9%)

Broncos vs Jets Point Spread

The Broncos are 7-point favorites against the Jets. The Broncos are -118 to cover the spread, while the Jets are -104 to cover as a 7-point underdog.

Broncos vs Jets Over/Under

An over/under of 43.5 has been set for Broncos-Jets on Oct. 12, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Broncos vs Jets Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Broncos vs. Jets reveal Denver as the favorite (-420) and New York as the underdog (+320) despite being the home team.

Broncos vs Jets Betting Trends

Denver has posted two wins against the spread this season.

The Broncos have won once ATS (1-1) as a 7-point favorite or more this year.

One Broncos game (out of five) has gone over the point total this season.

The Jets have two wins against the spread this year.

Out of five Jets games so far this year, four have gone over the total.

Check out even more in-depth Broncos vs. Jets analysis on FanDuel Research.

Broncos vs Jets Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DEN: (-420) | NYJ: (+320)

DEN: (-420) | NYJ: (+320) Spread: DEN: -7 (-118) | NYJ: +7 (-104)

DEN: -7 (-118) | NYJ: +7 (-104) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

