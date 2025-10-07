Patriots vs Saints Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 6

The NFL schedule on Sunday includes the New England Patriots facing the New Orleans Saints.

Patriots vs Saints Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Patriots win (62.2%)

Patriots vs Saints Point Spread

The Patriots are 3.5-point favorites against the Saints. The Patriots are -115 to cover the spread, while the Saints are -105 to cover as a 3.5-point underdog.

Patriots vs Saints Over/Under

Patriots versus Saints, on Oct. 12, has an over/under of 45.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Patriots vs Saints Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Patriots-Saints, New England is the favorite at -200, and New Orleans is +168 playing at home.

Patriots vs Saints Betting Trends

Against the spread, New England is 3-2-0 this season.

The Patriots have covered every time (1-0) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this year.

New England has had two games (out of five) go over the total this season.

The Saints have two wins against the spread this season.

New Orleans has won once ATS (1-2) as a 3.5-point underdog or more this year.

There have been three Saints games (out of five) that went over the total this year.

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

