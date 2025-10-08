Cubs vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NLDS Game 3 on Oct. 8

Odds updated as of 11:11 p.m.

The Wednesday schedule in the MLB includes a matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 3 of the NLDS.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game.

Cubs vs Brewers Game Info

Chicago Cubs (92-70) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (97-65)

Date: Wednesday, October 8, 2025

Wednesday, October 8, 2025 Time: 5:08 p.m. ET

5:08 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: truTV, TBS, and HBO Max

Cubs vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-120) | MIL: (+102)

CHC: (-120) | MIL: (+102) Spread: CHC: +1.5 (-225) | MIL: -1.5 (+184)

CHC: +1.5 (-225) | MIL: -1.5 (+184) Total: 6.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Cubs vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon (Cubs) - 11-7, 3.68 ERA vs Quinn Priester (Brewers) - 13-3, 3.32 ERA

The Cubs will call on Jameson Taillon (11-7, 3.68 ERA) against the Brewers and Quinn Priester (13-3, 3.32 ERA). Taillon's team is 12-10-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Taillon's team has a record of 11-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Priester starts, the Brewers are 15-9-0 against the spread. The Brewers are 7-4 in Priester's 11 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Cubs vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (57.7%)

Cubs vs Brewers Moneyline

Milwaukee is a +102 underdog on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -120 favorite at home.

Cubs vs Brewers Spread

The Brewers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Cubs. The Brewers are +184 to cover, while the Cubs are -225 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Cubs vs Brewers Over/Under

The over/under for the Cubs versus Brewers game on Oct. 8 has been set at 6.5, with -118 odds on the over and -104 odds on the under.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Cubs have been favorites in 111 games this season and have come away with the win 72 times (64.9%) in those contests.

Chicago has a record of 66-30 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The Cubs' games have gone over the total in 76 of their 162 opportunities.

The Cubs have an against the spread mark of 77-85-0 in 162 games with a line this season.

The Brewers are 34-26 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 56.7% of those games).

Milwaukee has a 25-23 record (winning 52.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The Brewers have played in 161 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 81 times (81-78-2).

The Brewers have an 89-72-0 record against the spread this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Chicago in OBP (.377) this season, fueled by 133 hits. He has a .266 batting average and a slugging percentage of .464.

Among the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 44th in slugging.

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.394) thanks to 40 extra-base hits. He's batting .297 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Among qualifying batters, he is eighth in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 110th in slugging percentage.

Hoerner takes a six-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .268 with a double, two home runs, a walk and three RBIs.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has 146 hits this season and has a slash line of .247/.287/.481.

Seiya Suzuki has been key for Chicago with 140 hits, an OBP of .326 plus a slugging percentage of .478.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang has accumulated a .359 on-base percentage and a .435 slugging percentage, both team-best marks for the Brewers. He's batting .288.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 16th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 20th and he is 71st in slugging.

Christian Yelich is hitting .264 with 21 doubles, 29 home runs and 64 walks. He's slugging .452 with an on-base percentage of .343.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 51st in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging percentage.

William Contreras has 28 doubles, 17 home runs and 84 walks while batting .260.

Jackson Chourio has racked up 148 hits to lead his team.

Cubs vs Brewers Head to Head

10/6/2025: 7-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 10/4/2025: 9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/21/2025: 4-1 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-1 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/20/2025: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/19/2025: 4-1 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-1 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/19/2025: 6-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/18/2025: 7-0 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-0 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/30/2025: 10-3 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-3 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/29/2025: 9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/28/2025: 8-4 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!