NFL Games This Week: Predictions, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10

The Week 10 NFL schedule has plenty of quality competition on the docket. Among those contests is the Los Angeles Rams squaring off against the San Francisco 49ers.

With Week 10 in the NFL upon us, stay on top of the latest betting trends with our preview below.

Broncos vs. Raiders

Bo Nix will lead the Denver Broncos (7-2) into their matchup versus the Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) at Empower Field at Mile High on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Game Preview: Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos Projected Favorite: Broncos (81.80% win probability)

Broncos (81.80% win probability) Spread: Denver (-9.5)

Denver (-9.5) Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

42.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112) Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Colts vs. Falcons

Bijan Robinson and the Atlanta Falcons (3-5) will get a stiff test when they square off against the Indianapolis Colts (7-2), who have the NFL's fourth-best run D, on Sunday, Nov. 9 at 9:30 a.m. ET. Robinson ranks 10th-best in the league in rushing yards.

Game Preview: Atlanta Falcons vs. Indianapolis Colts

Atlanta Falcons vs. Indianapolis Colts Projected Favorite: Colts (77.27% win probability)

Colts (77.27% win probability) Spread: Indianapolis (-6.5)

Indianapolis (-6.5) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

48.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

9:30 a.m. ET Channel: NFL Network

Vikings vs. Ravens

At 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens (3-5) play at the Minnesota Vikings (4-4).

Game Preview: Baltimore Ravens at Minnesota Vikings

Baltimore Ravens at Minnesota Vikings Projected Favorite: Ravens (62.20% win probability)

Ravens (62.20% win probability) Spread: Baltimore (-4.5)

Baltimore (-4.5) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

47.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Jets vs. Browns

On Sunday, Nov. 9 at 1 p.m. ET, the Cleveland Browns (2-6) will attempt to bounce back from their recent 32-13 loss to the Patriots when they go head to head against the New York Jets (1-7) at MetLife Stadium. The Jets won their previous game 39-38 versus the Bengals.

Game Preview: Cleveland Browns at New York Jets

Cleveland Browns at New York Jets Projected Favorite: Jets (50.21% win probability)

Jets (50.21% win probability) Spread: Cleveland (-2.5)

Cleveland (-2.5) Total: 37.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

37.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Texans vs. Jaguars

At NRG Stadium on Sunday, the Houston Texans (3-5) take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (5-3).

Game Preview: Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans Projected Favorite: Texans (63.36% win probability)

Texans (63.36% win probability) Spread: Houston (-1.5)

Houston (-1.5) Total: 38.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

38.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Buccaneers vs. Patriots

Emeka Egbuka and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) will host Drake Maye and the New England Patriots (7-2) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, in a battle featuring a pair of the biggest offensive stars in football.

Game Preview: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Projected Favorite: Buccaneers (57.03% win probability)

Buccaneers (57.03% win probability) Spread: Tampa Bay (-2.5)

Tampa Bay (-2.5) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

48.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Bears vs. Giants

At 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, the New York Giants (2-7) play at the Chicago Bears (5-3).

Game Preview: New York Giants at Chicago Bears

New York Giants at Chicago Bears Projected Favorite: Bears (70.46% win probability)

Bears (70.46% win probability) Spread: Chicago (-3.5)

Chicago (-3.5) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

48.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Panthers vs. Saints

The Carolina Panthers (5-4), who defeated the Packers in their last contest, host the New Orleans Saints (1-8) at Bank of America Stadium on Nov. 9 at 1 p.m. ET. The Saints were taken down by the Rams in their last game.

Game Preview: New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers Projected Favorite: Panthers (75.63% win probability)

Panthers (75.63% win probability) Spread: Carolina (-5.5)

Carolina (-5.5) Total: 39.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

39.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Dolphins vs. Bills

Two of the top offensive performers in football will be featured when wideout Dalton Kincaid and the Buffalo Bills (6-2) visit running back De'Von Achane and the Miami Dolphins (2-7) on Sunday, November 9, 2025.

Game Preview: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins Projected Favorite: Bills (72.51% win probability)

Bills (72.51% win probability) Spread: Buffalo (-9.5)

Buffalo (-9.5) Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

49.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Seahawks vs. Cardinals

Jaxon Smith-Njigba will lead the Seattle Seahawks (6-2) into their battle versus the Arizona Cardinals (3-5) at Lumen Field on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Game Preview: Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks Projected Favorite: Seahawks (74.55% win probability)

Seahawks (74.55% win probability) Spread: Seattle (-6.5)

Seattle (-6.5) Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

45.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105) Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

49ers vs. Rams

The Los Angeles Rams (6-2), who took home the victory against the Saints in their last game, visit the San Francisco 49ers (6-3) at Levi's Stadium on Nov. 9 at 4:25 p.m. ET. The 49ers picked up the W against the Giants in their last game.

Game Preview: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers Projected Favorite: Rams (63.34% win probability)

Rams (63.34% win probability) Spread: Los Angeles (-3.5)

Los Angeles (-3.5) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

50.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Commanders vs. Lions

The Detroit Lions (5-3) and Amon-Ra St. Brown, one of the league's top pass-catchers, should have a productive day through the air on Sunday, as the Washington Commanders (3-6) own the 29th-ranked pass defense in the NFL. The two teams will compete at 4:25 p.m. ET on Nov. 9.

Game Preview: Detroit Lions at Washington Commanders

Detroit Lions at Washington Commanders Projected Favorite: Lions (70.26% win probability)

Lions (70.26% win probability) Spread: Detroit (-8.5)

Detroit (-8.5) Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

49.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112) Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

