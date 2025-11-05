NHL
Blue Jackets vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 5
The NHL slate on Wednesday includes the Columbus Blue Jackets facing the Calgary Flames.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Blue Jackets vs Flames Game Info
- Columbus Blue Jackets (7-5) vs. Calgary Flames (3-9-2)
- Date: Wednesday, November 5, 2025
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Blue Jackets vs Flames Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Blue Jackets (-115)
|Flames (-104)
|6.5
|Blue Jackets (-1.5)
Blue Jackets vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Blue Jackets win (56.9%)
Blue Jackets vs Flames Puck Line
- The Blue Jackets are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Flames. The Blue Jackets are +205 to cover the spread, while the Flames are -260.
Blue Jackets vs Flames Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Blue Jackets-Flames matchup on Nov. 5, with the over available at +110 and the under at -134.
Blue Jackets vs Flames Moneyline
- Columbus is a -115 favorite on the moneyline, while Calgary is a -104 underdog at home.