NFL

Colts vs Falcons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 10

Data Skrive

Colts vs Falcons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 10

In NFL action on Sunday, the Indianapolis Colts play the Atlanta Falcons.

Colts vs Falcons Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Colts win (76.5%)

Colts vs Falcons Point Spread

The Colts are 5.5-point favorites against the Falcons. The Colts are -110 to cover the spread, while the Falcons are -110 to cover as a 5.5-point underdog.

Colts vs Falcons Over/Under

Colts versus Falcons on Nov. 9 has an over/under of 48.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Colts vs Falcons Moneyline

The Colts vs Falcons moneyline has Indianapolis as a -270 favorite, while Atlanta is a +220 underdog on the road.

Colts vs Falcons Betting Trends

  • Indianapolis has six wins in nine games against the spread this season.
  • Against the spread as 5.5-point favorites or more, the Colts are 3-1.
  • This season, five of the Colts' nine games have gone over the point total.
  • The Falcons are 4-4-0 against the spread this year.
  • Two Falcons games (out of eight) have hit the over this year.

Colts vs Falcons Odds & Spread

  • All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: IND: (-270) | ATL: (+220)
  • Spread: IND: -5.5 (-110) | ATL: +5.5 (-110)
  • Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

