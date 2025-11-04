Colts vs Falcons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 10
In NFL action on Sunday, the Indianapolis Colts play the Atlanta Falcons.
Colts vs Falcons Prediction & Pick
All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Colts win (76.5%)
Colts vs Falcons Point Spread
The Colts are 5.5-point favorites against the Falcons. The Colts are -110 to cover the spread, while the Falcons are -110 to cover as a 5.5-point underdog.
Colts vs Falcons Over/Under
Colts versus Falcons on Nov. 9 has an over/under of 48.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.
Colts vs Falcons Moneyline
The Colts vs Falcons moneyline has Indianapolis as a -270 favorite, while Atlanta is a +220 underdog on the road.
Colts vs Falcons Betting Trends
- Indianapolis has six wins in nine games against the spread this season.
- Against the spread as 5.5-point favorites or more, the Colts are 3-1.
- This season, five of the Colts' nine games have gone over the point total.
- The Falcons are 4-4-0 against the spread this year.
- Two Falcons games (out of eight) have hit the over this year.
Colts vs Falcons Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: IND: (-270) | ATL: (+220)
- Spread: IND: -5.5 (-110) | ATL: +5.5 (-110)
- Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
