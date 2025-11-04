Lions vs Commanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 10

On Sunday in the NFL, the Detroit Lions are up against the Washington Commanders.

Lions vs Commanders Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lions win (70.3%)

Lions vs Commanders Point Spread

The Lions are 8.5-point favorites against the Commanders. The Lions are -112 to cover the spread, while the Commanders are -108 to cover as an 8.5-point underdog.

Lions vs Commanders Over/Under

A total of 49.5 points has been set for the Lions-Commanders game on Nov. 9, with the over available at -108 and the under at -112.

Lions vs Commanders Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Commanders-Lions, Washington is the underdog at +370, and Detroit is -481 playing on the road.

Lions vs Commanders Betting Trends

Against the spread, Detroit is 5-3-0 this year.

The Lions have won twice ATS (2-1) as an 8.5-point favorite or more this season.

The Lions have played eight games this year and four of them have hit the over.

The Commanders' record against the spread is 3-6-0.

Washington has no wins ATS (0-1) as an 8.5-point underdog or greater this season.

There have been four Commanders games (out of nine) that went over the total this year.

Lions vs Commanders Odds & Spread

Moneyline: DET: (-481) | WAS: (+370)

DET: (-481) | WAS: (+370) Spread: DET: -8.5 (-112) | WAS: +8.5 (-108)

DET: -8.5 (-112) | WAS: +8.5 (-108) Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

