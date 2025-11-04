Bills vs Dolphins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 10

On Sunday in the NFL, the Buffalo Bills are up against the Miami Dolphins.

Bills vs Dolphins Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bills win (72.5%)

Bills vs Dolphins Point Spread

The Bills are 9.5-point favorites against the Dolphins. The Bills are -110 to cover the spread, while the Dolphins are -110 to cover as a 9.5-point underdog.

Bills vs Dolphins Over/Under

Bills versus Dolphins, on Nov. 9, has an over/under of 49.5, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Bills vs Dolphins Moneyline

Miami is a +390 underdog on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a -510 favorite at home.

Bills vs Dolphins Betting Trends

Buffalo's record against the spread is 4-4-0.

The Bills are winless ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites this year.

The Bills have played eight games this year and four of them have gone over the total.

Against the spread, the Dolphins are 4-5-0 this year.

Miami has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 9.5-point underdog or more this season.

The Dolphins have played nine games this season, and six of them have hit the over.

Bills vs Dolphins Odds & Spread

