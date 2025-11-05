NHL
Maple Leafs vs Mammoth NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 5
The NHL's Wednesday slate includes the Toronto Maple Leafs facing the Utah Mammoth.
Maple Leafs vs Mammoth Game Info
- Toronto Maple Leafs (7-5-1) vs. Utah Mammoth (9-4)
- Date: Wednesday, November 5, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN+
Maple Leafs vs Mammoth Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Maple Leafs (-170)
|Mammoth (+140)
|6.5
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Maple Leafs vs Mammoth Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Maple Leafs win (66.9%)
Maple Leafs vs Mammoth Puck Line
- The Maple Leafs are 1.5-goal favorites against the Mammoth. The Maple Leafs are +138 to cover the spread, and the Mammoth are -170.
Maple Leafs vs Mammoth Over/Under
- The Maple Leafs-Mammoth matchup on Nov. 5 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -106 and the under is -114.
Maple Leafs vs Mammoth Moneyline
- Utah is the underdog, +140 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -170 favorite at home.