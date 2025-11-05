Maple Leafs vs Mammoth NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 5

The NHL's Wednesday slate includes the Toronto Maple Leafs facing the Utah Mammoth.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Maple Leafs vs Mammoth Game Info

Toronto Maple Leafs (7-5-1) vs. Utah Mammoth (9-4)

Date: Wednesday, November 5, 2025

Wednesday, November 5, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Mammoth Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Maple Leafs (-170) Mammoth (+140) 6.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Mammoth Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (66.9%)

Maple Leafs vs Mammoth Puck Line

The Maple Leafs are 1.5-goal favorites against the Mammoth. The Maple Leafs are +138 to cover the spread, and the Mammoth are -170.

Maple Leafs vs Mammoth Over/Under

The Maple Leafs-Mammoth matchup on Nov. 5 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -106 and the under is -114.

Maple Leafs vs Mammoth Moneyline

Utah is the underdog, +140 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -170 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!