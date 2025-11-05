FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Maple Leafs vs Mammoth NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 5

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Maple Leafs vs Mammoth NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 5

The NHL's Wednesday slate includes the Toronto Maple Leafs facing the Utah Mammoth.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Maple Leafs vs Mammoth Game Info

  • Toronto Maple Leafs (7-5-1) vs. Utah Mammoth (9-4)
  • Date: Wednesday, November 5, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Mammoth Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Maple Leafs (-170)Mammoth (+140)6.5Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Mammoth Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Maple Leafs win (66.9%)

Maple Leafs vs Mammoth Puck Line

  • The Maple Leafs are 1.5-goal favorites against the Mammoth. The Maple Leafs are +138 to cover the spread, and the Mammoth are -170.

Maple Leafs vs Mammoth Over/Under

  • The Maple Leafs-Mammoth matchup on Nov. 5 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -106 and the under is -114.

Maple Leafs vs Mammoth Moneyline

  • Utah is the underdog, +140 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -170 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup