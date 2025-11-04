Buccaneers vs Patriots Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 10
NFL action on Sunday includes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking on the New England Patriots.
Buccaneers vs Patriots Prediction & Pick
All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Buccaneers win (57%)
Buccaneers vs Patriots Point Spread
The Buccaneers are 2.5-point favorites against the Patriots. The Buccaneers are -110 to cover the spread, while the Patriots are -110 to cover as a 2.5-point underdog.
Buccaneers vs Patriots Over/Under
An over/under of 48.5 has been set for Buccaneers-Patriots on Nov. 9, with the over being -104 and the under -118.
Buccaneers vs Patriots Moneyline
Tampa Bay is a -142 favorite on the moneyline, while New England is a +120 underdog on the road.
Buccaneers vs Patriots Betting Trends
- Against the spread, Tampa Bay is 5-3-0 this year.
- The Buccaneers have two wins ATS (2-1) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- The Buccaneers have seen four of their eight games hit the over.
- The Patriots are 6-3-0 against the spread this year.
- New England has covered every time (2-0) as a 2.5-point or greater underdog this year.
- The Patriots have played nine games this season, and five of them have gone over the total.
