Browns vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 10

On Sunday in the NFL, the Cleveland Browns are up against the New York Jets.

Browns vs Jets Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Jets win (50.2%)

Browns vs Jets Point Spread

The Browns are 2.5-point favorites against the Jets. The Browns are -108 to cover the spread, while the Jets are -112 to cover as a 2.5-point underdog.

Browns vs Jets Over/Under

The over/under for the Browns versus Jets game on Nov. 9 has been set at 37.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Browns vs Jets Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Browns vs. Jets reveal Cleveland as the favorite (-132) and New York as the underdog (+114) despite being the home team.

Browns vs Jets Betting Trends

Against the spread, Cleveland is 3-5-0 this year.

The Browns have yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this season.

This year, four of the Browns' eight games have hit the over.

The Jets' record against the spread is 4-4-0.

Against the spread as 2.5-point underdogs or more, New York is 4-2.

The Jets have seen five of their eight games hit the over.

