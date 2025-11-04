Panthers vs Saints Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 10

The Carolina Panthers versus the New Orleans Saints is on the NFL schedule for Sunday.

Panthers vs Saints Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Panthers win (75.6%)

Panthers vs Saints Point Spread

The Panthers are 5.5-point favorites against the Saints. The Panthers are -108 to cover the spread, while the Saints are -112 to cover as a 5.5-point underdog.

Panthers vs Saints Over/Under

The Panthers-Saints matchup on Nov. 9 has been given an over/under of 39.5 points. The over is -112 and the under is -108.

Panthers vs Saints Moneyline

Carolina is the favorite, -250 on the moneyline, while New Orleans is a +205 underdog on the road.

Panthers vs Saints Betting Trends

Carolina is 6-3-0 against the spread this season.

Out of nine Panthers games so far this year, five have gone over the total.

The Saints have won twice against the spread this season.

New Orleans has one win ATS (1-3) as a 5.5-point underdog or more this season.

The Saints have seen three of their nine games hit the over.

Panthers vs Saints Odds & Spread

Moneyline: CAR: (-250) | NO: (+205)

Spread: CAR: -5.5 (-108) | NO: +5.5 (-112)

Total: 39.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

