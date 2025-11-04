FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Panthers vs Saints Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 10

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Panthers vs Saints Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 10

The Carolina Panthers versus the New Orleans Saints is on the NFL schedule for Sunday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NFL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Saints Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (75.6%)

Panthers vs Saints Point Spread

The Panthers are 5.5-point favorites against the Saints. The Panthers are -108 to cover the spread, while the Saints are -112 to cover as a 5.5-point underdog.

Panthers vs Saints Over/Under

The Panthers-Saints matchup on Nov. 9 has been given an over/under of 39.5 points. The over is -112 and the under is -108.

Panthers vs Saints Moneyline

Carolina is the favorite, -250 on the moneyline, while New Orleans is a +205 underdog on the road.

Panthers vs Saints Betting Trends

  • Carolina is 6-3-0 against the spread this season.
  • Out of nine Panthers games so far this year, five have gone over the total.
  • The Saints have won twice against the spread this season.
  • New Orleans has one win ATS (1-3) as a 5.5-point underdog or more this season.
  • The Saints have seen three of their nine games hit the over.

Check out even more in-depth Panthers vs. Saints analysis on FanDuel Research.

Panthers vs Saints Odds & Spread

  • All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: CAR: (-250) | NO: (+205)
  • Spread: CAR: -5.5 (-108) | NO: +5.5 (-112)
  • Total: 39.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup