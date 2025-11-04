Rams vs 49ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 10

On Sunday in the NFL, the Los Angeles Rams are playing the San Francisco 49ers.

Rams vs 49ers Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rams win (63.3%)

Rams vs 49ers Point Spread

The Rams are 3.5-point favorites against the 49ers. The Rams are -110 to cover the spread, while the 49ers are -110 to cover as a 3.5-point underdog.

Rams vs 49ers Over/Under

A total of 50.5 points has been set for the Rams-49ers matchup on Nov. 9, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Rams vs 49ers Moneyline

San Francisco is a +160 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -190 favorite at home.

Rams vs 49ers Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 6-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Rams have an ATS record of 4-1 as 3.5-point favorites or more.

The Rams have played eight games this season and three of them have gone over the total.

The 49ers' record against the spread is 5-4-0.

San Francisco has won once ATS (1-1) as a 3.5-point underdog or greater this season.

This year, five of the 49ers' nine games have hit the over.

Rams vs 49ers Odds & Spread

