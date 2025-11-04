Seahawks vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 10

The NFL slate on Sunday includes the Seattle Seahawks facing the Arizona Cardinals.

Seahawks vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Seahawks win (74.6%)

Seahawks vs Cardinals Point Spread

The Seahawks are 6.5-point favorites against the Cardinals. The Seahawks are -115 to cover the spread, while the Cardinals are -105 to cover as a 6.5-point underdog.

Seahawks vs Cardinals Over/Under

An over/under of 45.5 has been set for Seahawks-Cardinals on Nov. 9, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Seahawks vs Cardinals Moneyline

The Seahawks vs Cardinals moneyline has Seattle as a -319 favorite, while Arizona is a +260 underdog on the road.

Seahawks vs Cardinals Betting Trends

Seattle is 6-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Seahawks are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this year.

This year, five of the Seahawks' eight games have hit the over.

Against the spread, the Cardinals are 5-3-0 this season.

Arizona is unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 6.5-point underdog or greater this year.

This season, four of the Cardinals' eight games have gone over the point total.

Seahawks vs Cardinals Odds & Spread

Moneyline: SEA: (-319) | ARI: (+260)

SEA: (-319) | ARI: (+260) Spread: SEA: -6.5 (-115) | ARI: +6.5 (-105)

SEA: -6.5 (-115) | ARI: +6.5 (-105) Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

