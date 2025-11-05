FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAB

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 5

Data Skrive
Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 5

On Wednesday, there is one game on the calendar involving a Top 25 team in the AP Poll, and it's a matchup between No. 23 Creighton and South Dakota at 8 p.m. ET. Find our pick and prediction for this contest below.

For a breakdown of all the big games in college basketball today, check out our betting odds preview below.

Creighton vs. South Dakota

  • Matchup: South Dakota Coyotes at No. 23 Creighton Bluejays
  • Projected Winner: Creighton (95.70% win probability)
  • Spread: Creighton (-28.5)
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Date: November 6
  • TV Channel: Peacock

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

For more college basketball betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's college basketball home page.

