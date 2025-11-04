Texans vs Jaguars Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 10

NFL action on Sunday includes the Houston Texans playing the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Texans vs Jaguars Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Texans win (63.4%)

Texans vs Jaguars Point Spread

The Texans are 1.5-point favorites against the Jaguars. The Texans are -104 to cover the spread, while the Jaguars are -118 to cover as a 1.5-point underdog.

Texans vs Jaguars Over/Under

The Texans-Jaguars game on Nov. 9 has been given an over/under of 38.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Texans vs Jaguars Moneyline

Jacksonville is a +100 underdog on the moneyline, while Houston is a -118 favorite on the road.

Texans vs Jaguars Betting Trends

Houston has beaten the spread three times in eight games.

The Texans have an ATS record of 3-2 as 1.5-point favorites or more.

Houston has had two games (out of eight) go over the total this season.

The Jaguars are 4-4-0 against the spread this season.

Jacksonville has won twice ATS (2-3) as a 1.5-point underdog or greater this season.

This year, four of the Jaguars' eight games have gone over the point total.

Texans vs Jaguars Odds & Spread

Moneyline: HOU: (-118) | JAX: (+100)

HOU: (-118) | JAX: (+100) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (-104) | JAX: +1.5 (-118)

HOU: -1.5 (-104) | JAX: +1.5 (-118) Total: 38.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

