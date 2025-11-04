Texans vs Jaguars Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 10
NFL action on Sunday includes the Houston Texans playing the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Texans vs Jaguars Prediction & Pick
All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Texans win (63.4%)
Texans vs Jaguars Point Spread
The Texans are 1.5-point favorites against the Jaguars. The Texans are -104 to cover the spread, while the Jaguars are -118 to cover as a 1.5-point underdog.
Texans vs Jaguars Over/Under
The Texans-Jaguars game on Nov. 9 has been given an over/under of 38.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.
Texans vs Jaguars Moneyline
Jacksonville is a +100 underdog on the moneyline, while Houston is a -118 favorite on the road.
Texans vs Jaguars Betting Trends
- Houston has beaten the spread three times in eight games.
- The Texans have an ATS record of 3-2 as 1.5-point favorites or more.
- Houston has had two games (out of eight) go over the total this season.
- The Jaguars are 4-4-0 against the spread this season.
- Jacksonville has won twice ATS (2-3) as a 1.5-point underdog or greater this season.
- This year, four of the Jaguars' eight games have gone over the point total.
