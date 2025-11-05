Kraken vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 5

The Seattle Kraken versus the San Jose Sharks is on the NHL schedule for Wednesday.

Kraken vs Sharks Game Info

Seattle Kraken (6-2-4) vs. San Jose Sharks (4-6-3)

Date: Wednesday, November 5, 2025

Wednesday, November 5, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ESPN+

Kraken vs Sharks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kraken (-164) Sharks (+136) 6.5 Kraken (-1.5)

Kraken vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kraken win (65.4%)

Kraken vs Sharks Puck Line

The Kraken are favored by 1.5 goals (+144 to cover). San Jose, the underdog, is -178.

Kraken vs Sharks Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Kraken-Sharks on Nov. 5, with the over being +104 and the under -128.

Kraken vs Sharks Moneyline

San Jose is a +136 underdog on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -164 favorite at home.

