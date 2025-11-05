NHL
Kraken vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 5
The Seattle Kraken versus the San Jose Sharks is on the NHL schedule for Wednesday.
Kraken vs Sharks Game Info
- Seattle Kraken (6-2-4) vs. San Jose Sharks (4-6-3)
- Date: Wednesday, November 5, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kraken vs Sharks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kraken (-164)
|Sharks (+136)
|6.5
|Kraken (-1.5)
Kraken vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Kraken win (65.4%)
Kraken vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Kraken are favored by 1.5 goals (+144 to cover). San Jose, the underdog, is -178.
Kraken vs Sharks Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Kraken-Sharks on Nov. 5, with the over being +104 and the under -128.
Kraken vs Sharks Moneyline
- San Jose is a +136 underdog on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -164 favorite at home.