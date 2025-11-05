FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Kraken vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 5

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Kraken vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 5

The Seattle Kraken versus the San Jose Sharks is on the NHL schedule for Wednesday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Kraken vs Sharks Game Info

  • Seattle Kraken (6-2-4) vs. San Jose Sharks (4-6-3)
  • Date: Wednesday, November 5, 2025
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Kraken vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Kraken (-164)Sharks (+136)6.5Kraken (-1.5)

Kraken vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Kraken win (65.4%)

Kraken vs Sharks Puck Line

  • The Kraken are favored by 1.5 goals (+144 to cover). San Jose, the underdog, is -178.

Kraken vs Sharks Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Kraken-Sharks on Nov. 5, with the over being +104 and the under -128.

Kraken vs Sharks Moneyline

  • San Jose is a +136 underdog on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -164 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup