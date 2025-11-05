Canucks vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 5

In NHL action on Wednesday, the Vancouver Canucks face the Chicago Blackhawks.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Canucks vs Blackhawks Game Info

Vancouver Canucks (7-7) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (5-5-3)

Date: Wednesday, November 5, 2025

Wednesday, November 5, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Canucks vs Blackhawks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Canucks (-178) Blackhawks (+146) 5.5 Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Canucks win (53.2%)

Canucks vs Blackhawks Puck Line

The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Canucks. The Blackhawks are -168 to cover the spread, and the Canucks are +136.

Canucks vs Blackhawks Over/Under

The Canucks-Blackhawks matchup on Nov. 5 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -142 and the under is +116.

Canucks vs Blackhawks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Blackhawks-Canucks, Chicago is the underdog at +146, and Vancouver is -178 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!