FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Canucks vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 5

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Canucks vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 5

In NHL action on Wednesday, the Vancouver Canucks face the Chicago Blackhawks.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Canucks vs Blackhawks Game Info

  • Vancouver Canucks (7-7) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (5-5-3)
  • Date: Wednesday, November 5, 2025
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Canucks vs Blackhawks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Canucks (-178)Blackhawks (+146)5.5Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Canucks win (53.2%)

Canucks vs Blackhawks Puck Line

  • The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Canucks. The Blackhawks are -168 to cover the spread, and the Canucks are +136.

Canucks vs Blackhawks Over/Under

  • The Canucks-Blackhawks matchup on Nov. 5 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -142 and the under is +116.

Canucks vs Blackhawks Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Blackhawks-Canucks, Chicago is the underdog at +146, and Vancouver is -178 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup