NHL
Canucks vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 5
In NHL action on Wednesday, the Vancouver Canucks face the Chicago Blackhawks.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Canucks vs Blackhawks Game Info
- Vancouver Canucks (7-7) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (5-5-3)
- Date: Wednesday, November 5, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Canucks vs Blackhawks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Canucks (-178)
|Blackhawks (+146)
|5.5
|Canucks (-1.5)
Canucks vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Canucks win (53.2%)
Canucks vs Blackhawks Puck Line
- The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Canucks. The Blackhawks are -168 to cover the spread, and the Canucks are +136.
Canucks vs Blackhawks Over/Under
- The Canucks-Blackhawks matchup on Nov. 5 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -142 and the under is +116.
Canucks vs Blackhawks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Blackhawks-Canucks, Chicago is the underdog at +146, and Vancouver is -178 playing at home.