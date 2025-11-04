Bears vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 10

The NFL's Sunday schedule includes the Chicago Bears facing the New York Giants.

Bears vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bears win (70.5%)

Bears vs Giants Point Spread

The Bears are 3.5-point favorites against the Giants. The Bears are -108 to cover the spread, while the Giants are -112 to cover as a 3.5-point underdog.

Bears vs Giants Over/Under

A total of 48.5 points has been set for the Bears-Giants game on Nov. 9, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Bears vs Giants Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Giants-Bears, New York is the underdog at +162, and Chicago is -194 playing at home.

Bears vs Giants Betting Trends

Chicago has covered the spread five times in eight games.

The Bears have yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this season.

The Bears have played eight games this season and five of them have hit the over.

Against the spread, the Giants are 4-5-0 this season.

New York's ATS record as 3.5-point underdogs or greater is 4-3.

Out of nine Giants games so far this year, five have hit the over.

Bears vs Giants Odds & Spread

Moneyline: CHI: (-194) | NYG: (+162)

CHI: (-194) | NYG: (+162) Spread: CHI: -3.5 (-108) | NYG: +3.5 (-112)

CHI: -3.5 (-108) | NYG: +3.5 (-112) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

