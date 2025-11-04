Broncos vs Raiders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 10 Thursday Night Football

In NFL action on Thursday, the Denver Broncos take on the Las Vegas Raiders.

Broncos vs Raiders Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction:

Broncos vs Raiders Point Spread

The Broncos are 9.5-point favorites against the Raiders. The Broncos are -105 to cover the spread, while the Raiders are -115 to cover as a 9.5-point underdog.

Broncos vs Raiders Over/Under

The Broncos-Raiders game on Nov. 6 has been given an over/under of 41.5 points. The over is -114 and the under is -106.

Broncos vs Raiders Moneyline

Denver is a -500 favorite on the moneyline, while Las Vegas is a +385 underdog on the road.

Broncos vs Raiders Betting Trends

Against the spread, Denver is 4-4-1 this season.

There have been three Broncos games (out of nine) that hit the over this season.

The Raiders have beaten the spread three times in eight games.

Las Vegas is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs this year.

This year, three of the Raiders' eight games have gone over the point total.

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

