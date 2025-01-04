NFL Games This Sunday: Predictions, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 18

The Minnesota Vikings versus the Detroit Lions is one of many solid options on the Week 18 NFL Sunday schedule.

With Sunday upon us in Week 18 of the NFL season, stay on top of the latest betting trends with our preview below.

Falcons vs. Panthers

The Carolina Panthers (4-12) and their worst run defense could have a hard time slowing down the Atlanta Falcons (8-8) and Bijan Robinson, one of the NFL's top runners, when the Panthers visit the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Jan. 5 at 1 p.m. ET.

Matchup: Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons Projected Favorite: Falcons (77.53% win probability)

Falcons (77.53% win probability) Spread: Atlanta (-7.5)

Atlanta (-7.5) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

48.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Colts vs. Jaguars

Star pass-catcher Brian Thomas Jr. will lead the Jacksonville Jaguars into their battle versus the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts Projected Favorite: Colts (65.07% win probability)

Colts (65.07% win probability) Spread: Indianapolis (-3.5)

Indianapolis (-3.5) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

43.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Titans vs. Texans

Nissan Stadium is the venue where the Tennessee Titans will take on the Houston Texans on Sunday, January 5, 2025.

Matchup: Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans Projected Favorite: Titans (52.67% win probability)

Titans (52.67% win probability) Spread: Tennessee (-1.5)

Tennessee (-1.5) Total: 36.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

36.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Packers vs. Bears

Star running back Josh Jacobs and the Green Bay Packers face the Chicago Bears on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field.

Matchup: Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers Projected Favorite: Packers (87.41% win probability)

Packers (87.41% win probability) Spread: Green Bay (-10.5)

Green Bay (-10.5) Total: 41.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

41.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Eagles vs. Giants

With an offense that ranks 31st in the league at 16.3 points per game, the New York Giants (3-13) have a tough road ahead against the Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) and their third-ranked D (18.1 points surrendered per game). The two squads match up at 1 p.m. ET on Jan. 5.

Matchup: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles Projected Favorite: Eagles (78.38% win probability)

Eagles (78.38% win probability) Spread: Philadelphia (-2.5)

Philadelphia (-2.5) Total: 37.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

37.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Cowboys vs. Commanders

Star running back Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders play the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium.

Matchup: Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys

Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys Projected Favorite: Commanders (68.85% win probability)

Commanders (68.85% win probability) Spread: Washington (-6.5)

Washington (-6.5) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

44.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Patriots vs. Bills

The Buffalo Bills (13-3), who have the NFL's second-ranked scoring attack, visit the New England Patriots (3-13) and their 30th-ranked scoring offense on Sunday, Jan. 5 at 1 p.m. ET. The Bills average 31.8 points per game, while the Patriots put up 16.6.

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots Projected Favorite: Bills (70.73% win probability)

Bills (70.73% win probability) Spread: Buffalo (-3)

Buffalo (-3) Total: 36.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

36.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Buccaneers vs. Saints

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-7), who secured the win against the Panthers in their previous game, host the New Orleans Saints (5-11) at Raymond James Stadium on Jan. 5 at 1 p.m. ET. The Saints were defeated by the Raiders in their last game.

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Projected Favorite: Buccaneers (84.76% win probability)

Buccaneers (84.76% win probability) Spread: Tampa Bay (-14.5)

Tampa Bay (-14.5) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

43.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Rams vs. Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks (9-7), who defeated against the Bears in their last game, visit the Los Angeles Rams (10-6) at SoFi Stadium on Jan. 5 at 4:25 p.m. ET. The Rams grabbed a win against the Cardinals in their last game.

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams Projected Favorite: Seahawks (54.86% win probability)

Seahawks (54.86% win probability) Spread: Seattle (-6.5)

Seattle (-6.5) Total: 38.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

38.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Jets vs. Dolphins

The New York Jets (4-12), who lost to the Bills in their previous contest, host the Miami Dolphins (8-8) at MetLife Stadium on Jan. 5 at 4:25 p.m. ET. The Dolphins took home the victory against the Browns in their last game.

Matchup: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets Projected Favorite: Dolphins (54.63% win probability)

Dolphins (54.63% win probability) Spread: New York (-1.5)

New York (-1.5) Total: 38.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

38.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105) Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Broncos vs. Chiefs

Star pass-catcher Travis Kelce will lead the Kansas City Chiefs into their game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos Projected Favorite: Broncos (62.11% win probability)

Broncos (62.11% win probability) Spread: Denver (-10.5)

Denver (-10.5) Total: 40.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

40.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Cardinals vs. 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals (7-9) and the San Francisco 49ers (6-10), who were both defeated in their last contest, will play at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5. In their previous games, the Cardinals lost 13-9 to the Rams, and the 49ers were taken down by the Lions 40-34.

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals Projected Favorite: Cardinals (63.77% win probability)

Cardinals (63.77% win probability) Spread: Arizona (-4.5)

Arizona (-4.5) Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

42.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Raiders vs. Chargers

Brock Bowers and the Las Vegas Raiders face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium.

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders Projected Favorite: Chargers (67.91% win probability)

Chargers (67.91% win probability) Spread: Los Angeles (-4.5)

Los Angeles (-4.5) Total: 40.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

40.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105) Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Lions vs. Vikings

The Detroit Lions host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET, in a battle featuring a pair of outstanding pass-catchers in Amon-Ra St. Brown and Justin Jefferson.

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions Projected Favorite: Lions (68.87% win probability)

Lions (68.87% win probability) Spread: Detroit (-2.5)

Detroit (-2.5) Total: 56.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

56.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Channel: NBC

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

