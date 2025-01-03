Titans vs Texans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 18

The Tennessee Titans are among the NFL squads in action on Sunday, up against the Houston Texans.

Titans vs Texans Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Titans win (52.7%)

Titans vs Texans Point Spread

The Titans are 1.5-point favorites against the Texans. The Titans are -110 to cover the spread, while the Texans are -110 to cover as a 1.5-point underdog.

Titans vs Texans Over/Under

The over/under for the Titans versus Texans game on Jan. 5 has been set at 36.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Titans vs Texans Moneyline

Houston is the underdog, +106 on the moneyline, while Tennessee is a -124 favorite at home.

Titans vs Texans Betting Trends

Tennessee has two wins against the spread this season.

The Titans have no wins ATS (0-4) as a 1.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Out of 16 Titans games so far this season, nine have hit the over.

The Texans are 6-10-0 against the spread this year.

Houston has two wins ATS (2-3) as a 1.5-point underdog or more this year.

The Texans have seen six of their 16 games go over the point total.

Titans vs Texans Odds & Spread

