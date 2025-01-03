Eagles vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 18

Sunday's slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants.

Eagles vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Eagles win (78.4%)

Eagles vs Giants Point Spread

The Eagles are 2.5-point favorites against the Giants. The Eagles are -115 to cover the spread, while the Giants are -105 to cover as a 2.5-point underdog.

Eagles vs Giants Over/Under

A combined point total of 37.5 has been set for Eagles-Giants on Jan. 5, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Eagles vs Giants Moneyline

The Eagles vs Giants moneyline has Philadelphia as a -142 favorite, while New York is a +120 underdog on the road.

Eagles vs Giants Betting Trends

Against the spread, Philadelphia is 10-6-0 this season.

The Eagles are 7-5 as 2.5-point favorites or more.

This year, seven of the Eagles' 16 games have gone over the point total.

Against the spread, the Giants are 5-11-0 this year.

As 2.5-point underdogs or more, New York is 5-8 against the spread.

There have been six Giants games (out of 16) that hit the over this year.

Eagles vs Giants Odds & Spread

