Chargers vs Raiders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 18

Sunday's slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Chargers vs Raiders Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Chargers win (67.9%)

Chargers vs Raiders Point Spread

The Chargers are 4.5-point favorites against the Raiders. The Chargers are -110 to cover the spread, while the Raiders are -110 to cover as a 4.5-point underdog.

Chargers vs Raiders Over/Under

An over/under of 40.5 has been set for Chargers-Raiders on Jan. 5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Chargers vs Raiders Moneyline

The Chargers vs Raiders moneyline has the Chargers as a -210 favorite, while the Raiders are a +176 underdog at home.

Chargers vs Raiders Betting Trends

Against the spread, Los Angeles is 11-4-1 this season.

The Chargers have covered every time (4-0) as a 4.5-point favorite or greater this season.

This season, seven of the Chargers' 16 games have hit the over.

The Raiders have seven wins in 16 contests against the spread this season.

Las Vegas has an ATS record of 4-5 as 4.5-point underdogs or more.

Out of 16 Raiders games so far this year, eight have hit the over.

