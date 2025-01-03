Cardinals vs 49ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 18

On Sunday in the NFL, the Arizona Cardinals are playing the San Francisco 49ers.

Cardinals vs 49ers Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (63.8%)

Cardinals vs 49ers Point Spread

The Cardinals are 4.5-point favorites against the 49ers. The Cardinals are -110 to cover the spread, while the 49ers are -110 to cover as a 4.5-point underdog.

Cardinals vs 49ers Over/Under

An over/under of 42.5 has been set for Cardinals-49ers on Jan. 5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Cardinals vs 49ers Moneyline

San Francisco is the underdog, +180 on the moneyline, while Arizona is a -215 favorite at home.

Cardinals vs 49ers Betting Trends

Arizona is 10-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Cardinals have one win ATS (1-1) as a 4.5-point favorite or greater this season.

There have been seven Cardinals games (out of 16) that went over the total this season.

The 49ers have five wins in 16 contests against the spread this season.

San Francisco has no wins ATS (0-3) as a 4.5-point underdog or more this season.

This year, 10 of the 49ers' 16 games have hit the over.

Cardinals vs 49ers Odds & Spread

Moneyline: ARI: (-215) | SF: (+180)

ARI: (-215) | SF: (+180) Spread: ARI: -4.5 (-110) | SF: +4.5 (-110)

ARI: -4.5 (-110) | SF: +4.5 (-110) Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

