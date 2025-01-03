Bills vs Patriots Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 18

The Buffalo Bills are among the NFL squads in action on Sunday, up against the New England Patriots.

Bills vs Patriots Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bills win (70.7%)

Bills vs Patriots Point Spread

The Bills are 3-point favorites against the Patriots. The Bills are -110 to cover the spread, while the Patriots are -110 to cover as a 3-point underdog.

Bills vs Patriots Over/Under

Bills versus Patriots on Jan. 5 has an over/under of 36.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Bills vs Patriots Moneyline

New England is the underdog, +136 on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a -164 favorite despite being on the road.

Bills vs Patriots Betting Trends

Buffalo is 10-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Bills have an ATS record of 6-4 as 3-point favorites or more.

The Bills have played 16 games this year and 11 of them have gone over the total.

Against the spread, the Patriots are 7-9-0 this year.

As 3-point underdogs or greater, New England is 6-8 against the spread.

The Patriots have seen 10 of their 16 games hit the over.

Bills vs Patriots Odds & Spread

Moneyline: BUF: (-164) | NE: (+136)

BUF: (-164) | NE: (+136) Spread: BUF: -3 (-110) | NE: +3 (-110)

BUF: -3 (-110) | NE: +3 (-110) Total: 36.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

