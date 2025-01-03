Buccaneers vs Saints Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 18

On Sunday in the NFL, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are up against the New Orleans Saints.

Buccaneers vs Saints Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Buccaneers win (84.8%)

Buccaneers vs Saints Point Spread

The Buccaneers are 14.5-point favorites against the Saints. The Buccaneers are -105 to cover the spread, while the Saints are -115 to cover as a 14.5-point underdog.

Buccaneers vs Saints Over/Under

Buccaneers versus Saints, on Jan. 5, has an over/under of 43.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Buccaneers vs Saints Moneyline

New Orleans is the underdog, +640 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -952 favorite at home.

Buccaneers vs Saints Betting Trends

Tampa Bay has 10 wins in 16 games against the spread this year.

Out of 16 Buccaneers games so far this year, 11 have hit the over.

Against the spread, the Saints are 6-10-0 this season.

New Orleans has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 14.5-point underdog or greater this season.

There have been seven Saints games (out of 16) that hit the over this season.

Buccaneers vs Saints Odds & Spread

