Broncos vs Chiefs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 18

On Sunday in the NFL, the Denver Broncos are playing the Kansas City Chiefs.

Broncos vs Chiefs Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Broncos win (62.1%)

Broncos vs Chiefs Point Spread

The Broncos are 10.5-point favorites against the Chiefs. The Broncos are -105 to cover the spread, while the Chiefs are -115 to cover as a 10.5-point underdog.

Broncos vs Chiefs Over/Under

A combined point total of 39.5 has been set for Broncos-Chiefs on Jan. 5, with the over at -114 and the under at -106.

Broncos vs Chiefs Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Broncos vs. Chiefs reveal Denver as the favorite (-559) and Kansas City as the underdog (+420) on the road.

Broncos vs Chiefs Betting Trends

Denver is 11-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Broncos have covered every time (1-0) as a 10.5-point favorite or greater this year.

The Broncos have seen 11 of their 16 games hit the over.

The Chiefs are 7-8-1 against the spread this season.

There have been seven Chiefs games (out of 16) that hit the over this season.

Broncos vs Chiefs Odds & Spread

Moneyline: DEN: (-559) | KC: (+420)

DEN: (-559) | KC: (+420) Spread: DEN: -10.5 (-105) | KC: +10.5 (-115)

DEN: -10.5 (-105) | KC: +10.5 (-115) Total: 39.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

