Commanders vs Cowboys Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 18

The NFL's Sunday schedule includes the Washington Commanders facing the Dallas Cowboys.

Commanders vs Cowboys Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Commanders win (68.8%)

Commanders vs Cowboys Point Spread

The Commanders are 6.5-point favorites against the Cowboys. The Commanders are -105 to cover the spread, while the Cowboys are -115 to cover as a 6.5-point underdog.

Commanders vs Cowboys Over/Under

The Commanders-Cowboys matchup on Jan. 5 has been given an over/under of 44.5 points. The over is -104 and the under is -118.

Commanders vs Cowboys Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Commanders-Cowboys, Washington is the favorite at -290, and Dallas is +235 playing at home.

Commanders vs Cowboys Betting Trends

Washington has 10 wins in 16 games against the spread this year.

As a 6.5-point favorite or greater, the Commanders have two wins ATS (2-2).

Out of 16 Commanders games so far this year, 11 have gone over the total.

The Cowboys have six wins in 16 contests against the spread this year.

Dallas has won once ATS (1-3) as a 6.5-point underdog or greater this season.

The Cowboys have played 16 games this year, and 11 of them have gone over the total.

Commanders vs Cowboys Odds & Spread

