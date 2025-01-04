Lions vs Vikings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 18 Sunday Night Football

The Detroit Lions will take on the Minnesota Vikings in NFL action on Sunday.

Lions vs Vikings Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lions win (68.9%)

Lions vs Vikings Point Spread

The Lions are 2.5-point favorites against the Vikings. The Lions are -122 to cover the spread, while the Vikings are +100 to cover as a 2.5-point underdog.

Lions vs Vikings Over/Under

A combined point total of 56.5 has been set for Lions-Vikings on Jan. 5, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Lions vs Vikings Moneyline

Detroit is a -154 favorite on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a +130 underdog on the road.

Lions vs Vikings Betting Trends

Detroit's record against the spread is 11-5-0.

As 2.5-point favorites or more, the Lions are 10-5 against the spread.

The Lions have seen 10 of their 16 games go over the point total.

The Vikings are 11-4-1 against the spread this season.

Minnesota has yet to lose ATS (2-0) as a 2.5-point underdog or greater this year.

The Vikings have played 16 games this year, and seven of them have gone over the total.

Lions vs Vikings Odds & Spread

