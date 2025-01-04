Lions vs Vikings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 18 Sunday Night Football
The Detroit Lions will take on the Minnesota Vikings in NFL action on Sunday.
Lions vs Vikings Prediction & Pick
All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lions win (68.9%)
Lions vs Vikings Point Spread
Lions vs Vikings Over/Under
Lions vs Vikings Moneyline
Lions vs Vikings Betting Trends
- Detroit's record against the spread is 11-5-0.
- As 2.5-point favorites or more, the Lions are 10-5 against the spread.
- The Lions have seen 10 of their 16 games go over the point total.
- The Vikings are 11-4-1 against the spread this season.
- Minnesota has yet to lose ATS (2-0) as a 2.5-point underdog or greater this year.
- The Vikings have played 16 games this year, and seven of them have gone over the total.
Lions vs Vikings Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: DET: (-154) | MIN: (+130)
- Spread: DET: -2.5 (-122) | MIN: +2.5 (100)
- Total: 56.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
