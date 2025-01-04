FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Lions vs Vikings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 18 Sunday Night Football

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Lions vs Vikings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 18 Sunday Night Football

The Detroit Lions will take on the Minnesota Vikings in NFL action on Sunday.

Get the latest NFL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Lions vs Vikings Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lions win (68.9%)

Lions vs Vikings Point Spread

The Lions are 2.5-point favorites against the Vikings. The Lions are -122 to cover the spread, while the Vikings are +100 to cover as a 2.5-point underdog.

Lions vs Vikings Over/Under

A combined point total of 56.5 has been set for Lions-Vikings on Jan. 5, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Lions vs Vikings Moneyline

Detroit is a -154 favorite on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a +130 underdog on the road.

Lions vs Vikings Betting Trends

  • Detroit's record against the spread is 11-5-0.
  • As 2.5-point favorites or more, the Lions are 10-5 against the spread.
  • The Lions have seen 10 of their 16 games go over the point total.
  • The Vikings are 11-4-1 against the spread this season.
  • Minnesota has yet to lose ATS (2-0) as a 2.5-point underdog or greater this year.
  • The Vikings have played 16 games this year, and seven of them have gone over the total.

Lions vs Vikings Odds & Spread

  • All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: DET: (-154) | MIN: (+130)
  • Spread: DET: -2.5 (-122) | MIN: +2.5 (100)
  • Total: 56.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup