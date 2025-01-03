Falcons vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 18

The NFL slate on Sunday includes the Atlanta Falcons taking on the Carolina Panthers.

Falcons vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Falcons win (77.5%)

Falcons vs Panthers Point Spread

The Falcons are 7.5-point favorites against the Panthers. The Falcons are -115 to cover the spread, while the Panthers are -105 to cover as a 7.5-point underdog.

Falcons vs Panthers Over/Under

An over/under of 48.5 has been set for Falcons-Panthers on Jan. 5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Falcons vs Panthers Moneyline

Carolina is a +315 underdog on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -400 favorite on the road.

Falcons vs Panthers Betting Trends

Atlanta is 7-9-0 against the spread this year.

The Falcons have yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 7.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Out of 16 Falcons games so far this year, six have gone over the total.

The Panthers are 7-9-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread as 7.5-point underdogs or greater, Carolina is 3-3.

This year, 12 of the Panthers' 16 games have gone over the point total.

Falcons vs Panthers Odds & Spread

Moneyline: ATL: (-400) | CAR: (+315)

ATL: (-400) | CAR: (+315) Spread: ATL: -7.5 (-115) | CAR: +7.5 (-105)

ATL: -7.5 (-115) | CAR: +7.5 (-105) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

