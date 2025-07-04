Twins vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 4

Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.

MLB action on Friday includes the Minnesota Twins facing the Tampa Bay Rays.

Twins vs Rays Game Info

Minnesota Twins (41-46) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (48-39)

Date: Friday, July 4, 2025

Friday, July 4, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: MNNT and FDSSUN

Twins vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-116) | TB: (-102)

MIN: (-116) | TB: (-102) Spread: MIN: +1.5 (-178) | TB: -1.5 (+146)

MIN: +1.5 (-178) | TB: -1.5 (+146) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Twins vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Paddack (Twins) - 3-7, 4.70 ERA vs Zack Littell (Rays) - 7-7, 3.61 ERA

The Twins will call on Chris Paddack (3-7) versus the Rays and Zack Littell (7-7). Paddack's team is 7-9-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Paddack's team has been upset in each of the seven games he's started as the moneyline favorite. When Littell starts, the Rays have gone 7-10-0 against the spread. The Rays are 5-3 in Littell's eight starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Twins vs Rays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (50%)

Twins vs Rays Moneyline

Tampa Bay is the underdog, -102 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -116 favorite at home.

Twins vs Rays Spread

The Rays are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Twins. The Rays are +146 to cover, while the Twins are -178 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Twins vs Rays Over/Under

The over/under for Twins-Rays on July 4 is 9.5. The over is -120, and the under is -102.

Twins vs Rays Betting Trends

The Twins have won in 27, or 50.9%, of the 53 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Minnesota has been victorious 26 times in 46 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 35 of their 83 opportunities.

The Twins have posted a record of 42-41-0 against the spread this season.

The Rays have a 17-17 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

Tampa Bay has a 15-14 record (winning 51.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Rays have combined with opponents to go over the total 34 times this season for a 34-47-3 record against the over/under.

The Rays have a 41-43-0 record ATS this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota in OBP (.337) and total hits (73) this season. He's batting .272 batting average while slugging .545.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.

Trevor Larnach is hitting .253 with 13 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 27 walks, while slugging .421 with an on-base percentage of .318.

He ranks 90th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging in the majors.

Ty France has an OPS of .681, fueled by an OBP of .317 and a team-best slugging percentage of .364 this season.

Carlos Correa has been key for Minnesota with 71 hits, an OBP of .299 plus a slugging percentage of .387.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero is leading the Rays with 82 hits. He's batting .259 and slugging .517 with an on-base percentage of .304.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 79th, his on-base percentage ranks 120th, and he is 16th in slugging.

Caminero hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .238 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Yandy Diaz leads his team with a .474 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .291 with an on-base percentage of .347.

He is currently 21st in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Brandon Lowe has 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 23 walks while batting .274.

Jonathan Aranda leads his team with a .401 OBP.

Twins vs Rays Head to Head

5/28/2025: 5-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/27/2025: 4-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/26/2025: 7-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/5/2024: 4-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/4/2024: 9-4 TB (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-4 TB (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/3/2024: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/2/2024: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/20/2024: 7-6 TB (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-6 TB (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/19/2024: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

3-2 TB (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/18/2024: 7-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

