Jets vs Dolphins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 18

The New York Jets will take on the Miami Dolphins in NFL action on Sunday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NFL betting odds.

Jets vs Dolphins Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dolphins win (54.6%)

Jets vs Dolphins Point Spread

The Jets are 1.5-point favorites against the Dolphins. The Jets are -105 to cover the spread, while the Dolphins are -115 to cover as a 1.5-point underdog.

Jets vs Dolphins Over/Under

Jets versus Dolphins on Jan. 5 has an over/under of 38.5 points, with the over -115 and the under -105.

Jets vs Dolphins Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -116 on the moneyline, while Miami is a -102 underdog on the road.

Jets vs Dolphins Betting Trends

New York is 5-11-0 against the spread this season.

The Jets have an ATS record of 4-6 as 1.5-point favorites or more.

The Jets have seen nine of their 16 games go over the point total.

The Dolphins have covered the spread seven times in 16 games.

Against the spread as 1.5-point underdogs or more, Miami is 3-4.

Out of 16 Dolphins games so far this season, seven have hit the over.

Jets vs Dolphins Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYJ: (-116) | MIA: (-102)

NYJ: (-116) | MIA: (-102) Spread: NYJ: -1.5 (-105) | MIA: +1.5 (-115)

NYJ: -1.5 (-105) | MIA: +1.5 (-115) Total: 38.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!