Cubs vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 4

Odds updated as of 10:15 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Friday includes the Chicago Cubs taking on the St. Louis Cardinals.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Cubs vs Cardinals Game Info

Chicago Cubs (51-35) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (47-41)

Date: Friday, July 4, 2025

Friday, July 4, 2025 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: Apple TV+

Cubs vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-148) | STL: (+126)

CHC: (-148) | STL: (+126) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+130) | STL: +1.5 (-156)

CHC: -1.5 (+130) | STL: +1.5 (-156) Total: 10 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Cubs vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea (Cubs) - 5-3, 4.37 ERA vs Miles Mikolas (Cardinals) - 4-5, 4.76 ERA

The probable pitchers are Colin Rea (5-3) for the Cubs and Miles Mikolas (4-5) for the Cardinals. Rea and his team are 7-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. Rea's team is 3-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Cardinals have an 8-8-0 record against the spread in Mikolas' starts. The Cardinals have been the moneyline underdog in 12 of Mikolas' starts this season, and they went 6-6 in those matchups.

Cubs vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (59.2%)

Cubs vs Cardinals Moneyline

St. Louis is a +126 underdog on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -148 favorite at home.

Cubs vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Cubs. The Cardinals are -156 to cover the spread, and the Cubs are +130.

Cubs vs Cardinals Over/Under

Cubs versus Cardinals on July 4 has an over/under of 10 runs, with the odds on the over -102 and the under set at -120.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Cubs have won in 39, or 70.9%, of the 55 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Chicago has won 23 of 30 games when listed as at least -148 on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have hit the over in 45 of their 84 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Cubs are 42-42-0 against the spread in their 84 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cardinals are 25-23 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 52.1% of those games).

St. Louis is 6-11 (winning only 35.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +126 or longer.

The Cardinals have played in 87 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 44 times (44-40-3).

The Cardinals have gone 48-39-0 ATS this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Chicago OPS (.923) this season. He has a .290 batting average, an on-base percentage of .393, and a slugging percentage of .530.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 24th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 13th in slugging.

Tucker hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Pete Crow-Armstrong is hitting .268 with 20 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs and 16 walks. He's slugging .542 with an on-base percentage of .305.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 63rd, his on-base percentage 120th, and his slugging percentage 11th.

Crow-Armstrong takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with a triple, two walks and three RBIs.

Seiya Suzuki leads Chicago in total hits (86) this season, and 46 of those have gone for extra bases.

Suzuki enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a double, a triple, two home runs, two walks and six RBIs.

Nico Hoerner is batting .288 with a .334 OBP and 35 RBI for Chicago this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan has a .364 on-base percentage and a .421 slugging percentage, both team-high averages for the Cardinals. He's batting .293.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 17th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 28th and he is 82nd in slugging.

Nolan Arenado is hitting .247 with 13 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .395 with an on-base percentage of .306.

His batting average ranks 107th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 116th, and he is 108th in slugging.

Willson Contreras is hitting .248 with 19 doubles, 11 home runs and 29 walks.

Lars Nootbaar is hitting .226 with 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 46 walks.

Cubs vs Cardinals Head to Head

6/26/2025: 3-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/25/2025: 8-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/24/2025: 8-7 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-7 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/23/2025: 8-2 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-2 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/4/2024: 6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/3/2024: 5-4 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/2/2024: 6-3 CHC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-3 CHC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/1/2024: 5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/14/2024: 8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/13/2024: 5-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!