Colts vs Jaguars Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 18

The Indianapolis Colts will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in NFL action on Sunday.

Colts vs Jaguars Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Colts win (67.8%)

Colts vs Jaguars Point Spread

The Colts are 4.5-point favorites against the Jaguars. The Colts are -114 to cover the spread, while the Jaguars are -106 to cover as a 4.5-point underdog.

Colts vs Jaguars Over/Under

A total of 43.5 points has been set for the Colts-Jaguars matchup on Jan. 5, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Colts vs Jaguars Moneyline

Indianapolis is a -230 favorite on the moneyline, while Jacksonville is a +190 underdog on the road.

Colts vs Jaguars Betting Trends

Indianapolis has beaten the spread nine times in 16 games.

The Colts are winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites this season.

Out of 16 Colts games so far this year, nine have hit the over.

The Jaguars' record against the spread is 9-7-0.

Jacksonville is 3-2 as 4.5-point or bigger underdogs in 2024.

The Jaguars have seen eight of their 16 games go over the point total.

Colts vs Jaguars Odds & Spread

