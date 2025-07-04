MLB
Friday’s MLB Home Run Props - July 4
Will James Wood or Wilyer Abreu go yard on Friday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on July 4, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Boston Red Sox at Washington Nationals
- James Wood (Nationals): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 87 games (has homered in 24.1% of games)
- Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 75 games (has homered in 18.7% of games)
- C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 74 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)
- Nathaniel Lowe (Nationals): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 87 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Josh Bell (Nationals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 75 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)
- Trevor Story (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 83 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Luis Garcia (Nationals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 77 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 79 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 87 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
- Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 65 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)
- Abraham Toro (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Brady House (Nationals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games
- Daylen Lile (Nationals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)
- David Hamilton (Red Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Riley Adams (Nationals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Jacob Young (Nationals): +1800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 55 games
Milwaukee Brewers at Miami Marlins
- Rhys Hoskins (Brewers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 81 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 86 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)
- Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 80 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Christian Yelich (Brewers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 82 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)
- Jesus Sanchez (Marlins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 65 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)
- William Contreras (Brewers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 81 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 61 games (has homered in 18% of games)
- Anthony Seigler (Brewers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Connor Norby (Marlins): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 63 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Otto Lopez (Marlins): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 69 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)
- Isaac Collins (Brewers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 64 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)
- Dane Myers (Marlins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Sal Frelick (Brewers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 83 games (has homered in 7.2% of games)
- Liam Hicks (Marlins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 55 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)
- Eric Wagaman (Marlins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 78 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)
- Brice Turang (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 83 games (has homered in 6% of games)
- Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 84 games (has homered in 6% of games)
- Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 69 games
- Heriberto Hernandez (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 65 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)