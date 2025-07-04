Friday’s MLB Home Run Props - July 4

Will James Wood or Wilyer Abreu go yard on Friday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on July 4, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Boston Red Sox at Washington Nationals

James Wood (Nationals): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 87 games (has homered in 24.1% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 87 games (has homered in 24.1% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 75 games (has homered in 18.7% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 75 games (has homered in 18.7% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 74 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 74 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Nathaniel Lowe (Nationals): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 87 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 87 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Josh Bell (Nationals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 75 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 75 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Trevor Story (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 83 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 83 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Luis Garcia (Nationals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 77 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 77 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 79 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 79 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 87 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 87 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 65 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 65 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Abraham Toro (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Brady House (Nationals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 15 games Daylen Lile (Nationals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games) David Hamilton (Red Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Riley Adams (Nationals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Jacob Young (Nationals): +1800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 55 games

Milwaukee Brewers at Miami Marlins