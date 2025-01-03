Packers vs Bears Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 18

The NFL schedule on Sunday includes the Green Bay Packers taking on the Chicago Bears.

Packers vs Bears Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Packers win (87.4%)

Packers vs Bears Point Spread

The Packers are 10.5-point favorites against the Bears. The Packers are -105 to cover the spread, while the Bears are -115 to cover as a 10.5-point underdog.

Packers vs Bears Over/Under

The over/under for Packers-Bears on Jan. 5 is 41.5. The over is -106, and the under is -114.

Packers vs Bears Moneyline

The Packers vs Bears moneyline has Green Bay as a -592 favorite, while Chicago is a +440 underdog on the road.

Packers vs Bears Betting Trends

Green Bay is 9-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Packers have covered every time (1-0) as a 10.5-point favorite or greater this year.

The Packers have played 16 games this season and seven of them have hit the over.

The Bears' record against the spread is 8-7-1.

Out of 16 Bears games so far this year, six have hit the over.

