Red Sox vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 4

On Friday in MLB, the Boston Red Sox are up against the Washington Nationals.

Red Sox vs Nationals Game Info

Boston Red Sox (43-45) vs. Washington Nationals (37-50)

Date: Friday, July 4, 2025

Friday, July 4, 2025 Time: 11:05 a.m. ET

11:05 a.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MLB Network, MASN, and NESN

Red Sox vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-116) | WSH: (-102)

BOS: (-116) | WSH: (-102) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+146) | WSH: +1.5 (-176)

BOS: -1.5 (+146) | WSH: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Red Sox vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Lucas Giolito (Red Sox) - 4-1, 3.99 ERA vs Mike Soroka (Nationals) - 3-5, 4.70 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Lucas Giolito (4-1) to the mound, while Mike Soroka (3-5) will take the ball for the Nationals. Giolito and his team have a record of 7-4-0 against the spread when he starts. When Giolito starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-2. The Nationals are 5-6-0 against the spread when Soroka starts. The Nationals have a 3-7 record in Soroka's 10 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Red Sox vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nationals win (51.2%)

Red Sox vs Nationals Moneyline

The Red Sox vs Nationals moneyline has Boston as a -116 favorite, while Washington is a -102 underdog at home.

Red Sox vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Red Sox. The Nationals are -176 to cover the spread, and the Red Sox are +146.

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Red Sox-Nationals on July 4, with the over at -104 and the under at -118.

Red Sox vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Red Sox have won in 26, or 49.1%, of the 53 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Boston has won 25 of 48 games when listed as at least -116 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Red Sox have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 41 of 87 chances this season.

The Red Sox are 44-43-0 against the spread in their 87 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Nationals have won 32 of the 65 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (49.2%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Washington has a record of 30-31 (49.2%).

The Nationals have played in 83 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 44 times (44-38-1).

The Nationals have covered 54.2% of their games this season, going 45-38-0 against the spread.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran has an OPS of .721, fueled by an OBP of .312 and a team-best slugging percentage of .409 this season. He has a .253 batting average.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 90th, his on-base percentage ranks 109th, and he is 95th in slugging.

Duran has recorded at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with a double, a triple, a home run, four walks and an RBI.

Wilyer Abreu leads the Red Sox in OBP (.329) and total hits (65) this season. He's batting .261 while slugging .506.

He is 70th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging among qualified batters.

Abreu has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a double, four home runs, a walk and 12 RBIs.

Ceddanne Rafaela has collected 72 base hits, an OBP of .300 and a slugging percentage of .424 this season.

Trevor Story has 12 home runs, 47 RBI and a batting average of .244 this season.

Story has hit safely in five straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .474 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBIs.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has racked up an on-base percentage of .395, a slugging percentage of .563, and has 96 hits, all club-bests for the Nationals (while batting .294).

He ranks 16th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Wood enters this matchup on a six-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .417 with two home runs, 11 walks and 10 RBIs.

C.J. Abrams is hitting .286 with 18 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 23 walks. He's slugging .488 with an on-base percentage of .356.

He is currently 31st in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Luis Garcia is hitting .272 with 19 doubles, seven home runs and 16 walks.

Nathaniel Lowe is hitting .230 with 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 31 walks.

