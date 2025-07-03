Phillies vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 4

Odds updated as of 12:11 a.m.

The Friday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Cincinnati Reds.

Phillies vs Reds Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (51-36) vs. Cincinnati Reds (45-42)

Date: Friday, July 4, 2025

Friday, July 4, 2025 Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and FDSOH

Phillies vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-162) | CIN: (+136)

PHI: (-162) | CIN: (+136) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+128) | CIN: +1.5 (-154)

PHI: -1.5 (+128) | CIN: +1.5 (-154) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Phillies vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo (Phillies) - 7-4, 4.06 ERA vs Andrew Abbott (Reds) - 7-1, 1.79 ERA

The probable pitchers are Jesus Luzardo (7-4) for the Phillies and Andrew Abbott (7-1) for the Reds. Luzardo and his team have a record of 7-9-0 against the spread when he starts. Luzardo's team is 9-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Reds have an 8-5-0 ATS record in Abbott's 13 starts that had a set spread. The Reds have a 4-1 record in Abbott's five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Phillies vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (56%)

Phillies vs Reds Moneyline

Philadelphia is a -162 favorite on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a +136 underdog on the road.

Phillies vs Reds Spread

The Phillies are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Reds. The Phillies are +128 to cover the spread, while the Reds are -154.

Phillies vs Reds Over/Under

Phillies versus Reds, on July 4, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Phillies vs Reds Betting Trends

The Phillies have been chosen as favorites in 64 games this year and have walked away with the win 43 times (67.2%) in those games.

This season Philadelphia has come away with a win 25 times in 32 chances when named as a favorite of at least -162 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 32 of their 82 opportunities.

In 82 games with a line this season, the Phillies have a mark of 42-40-0 against the spread.

The Reds have gone 25-23 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 52.1% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, Cincinnati has gone 5-7 (41.7%).

The Reds have played in 82 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 37 times (37-42-3).

The Reds have a 43-39-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.4% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in OBP (.380) and total hits (78) this season. He's batting .247 batting average while slugging .532.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 107th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 12th in slugging.

Trea Turner has an OPS of .802, fueled by an OBP of .351 and a team-best slugging percentage of .451 this season. He's batting .297.

His batting average is 11th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 48th, and his slugging percentage 59th.

Turner heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with two walks and two RBIs.

Nick Castellanos has 91 hits this season and has a slash line of .279/.323/.445.

Alec Bohm is batting .283 with a .324 OBP and 38 RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Bohm heads into this matchup on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, a triple, two walks and two RBIs.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has racked up a team-high slugging percentage (.493) while leading the Reds in hits (92). He's batting .275 and with an on-base percentage of .349.

He ranks 47th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

TJ Friedl's .371 on-base percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .281 while slugging .413.

His batting average is 41st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 91st in slugging.

Spencer Steer is hitting .252 with 13 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 21 walks.

Gavin Lux is hitting .269 with 16 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 36 walks.

