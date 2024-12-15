NFL Games This Sunday: Predictions, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 15

The Buffalo Bills versus the Detroit Lions is a game to catch on a Week 15 NFL Sunday schedule that includes plenty of exciting matchups.

Here's what you need to know about the betting odds for Sunday.

Saints vs. Commanders

The Washington Commanders (8-5) and their 28th-ranked run defense could struggle to stop the New Orleans Saints (5-8) and Alvin Kamara, one of the league's top runners, when the Commanders visit the Saints at Caesars Superdome on Dec. 15 at 1 p.m. ET.

Matchup: Washington Commanders at New Orleans Saints

Washington Commanders at New Orleans Saints Projected Favorite: Commanders (67.75% win probability)

Commanders (67.75% win probability) Spread: Washington (-7.5)

Washington (-7.5) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

43.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Panthers vs. Cowboys

At 1 p.m. ET on Dec. 15, the Carolina Panthers (3-10) and their bottom-five (28th in NFL) scoring offense will square off against the Dallas Cowboys (5-8) and their bottom-five (31st) scoring defense at Bank of America Stadium.

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers

Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers Projected Favorite: Panthers (56.00% win probability)

Panthers (56.00% win probability) Spread: Carolina (-2.5)

Carolina (-2.5) Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

42.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Giants vs. Ravens

Against the New York Giants (2-11), who own the 29th-ranked run defense this season, Derrick Henry and the Baltimore Ravens (8-5) should have success running the ball when the two teams square off on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 1 p.m. ET. Henry has been one of the NFL's top runners this year, ranking second-best in the league in rushing yards.

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at New York Giants

Baltimore Ravens at New York Giants Projected Favorite: Ravens (78.39% win probability)

Ravens (78.39% win probability) Spread: Baltimore (-16.5)

Baltimore (-16.5) Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

42.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Texans vs. Dolphins

When the Houston Texans (8-5) and the Miami Dolphins (6-7) square off on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 1 p.m. ET, they will both be aiming to stay on track after winning their previous contest. The Texans won 23-20 against the Jaguars, and the Dolphins are coming off a 32-26 victory over the Jets.

Matchup: Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans

Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans Projected Favorite: Texans (64.27% win probability)

Texans (64.27% win probability) Spread: Houston (-2.5)

Houston (-2.5) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

46.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Browns vs. Chiefs

On Sunday, Dec. 15 at 1 p.m. ET, the Kansas City Chiefs (12-1) will attempt to build upon their recent 19-17 win over the Chargers when they go head to head against the Cleveland Browns (3-10) at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns lost their previous game 27-14 to the Steelers.

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Cleveland Browns

Kansas City Chiefs at Cleveland Browns Projected Favorite: Chiefs (66.39% win probability)

Chiefs (66.39% win probability) Spread: Kansas City (-4.5)

Kansas City (-4.5) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

43.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Titans vs. Bengals

Joe Burrow will lead the Cincinnati Bengals into their matchup against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans

Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans Projected Favorite: Bengals (55.24% win probability)

Bengals (55.24% win probability) Spread: Cincinnati (-4.5)

Cincinnati (-4.5) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

46.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Jaguars vs. Jets

One of the top pass-catchers in football will be featured when Brian Thomas Jr. and the Jacksonville Jaguars host the New York Jets on Sunday, December 15, 2024.

Matchup: New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars

New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars Projected Favorite: Jets (53.12% win probability)

Jets (53.12% win probability) Spread: New York (-3.5)

New York (-3.5) Total: 40.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

40.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Chargers vs. Buccaneers

At SoFi Stadium on Sunday, the Los Angeles Chargers meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Chargers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Chargers Projected Favorite: Chargers (52.35% win probability)

Chargers (52.35% win probability) Spread: Los Angeles (-3)

Los Angeles (-3) Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

45.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Lions vs. Bills

The NFL's second-ranked scoring offense, owned by the Buffalo Bills (10-3), face the Detroit Lions (12-1) and their second-ranked scoring defense on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 4:25 p.m. ET. The Bills put up 30.5 points per game, while the Lions allow 18.0 points per game.

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions

Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions Projected Favorite: Lions (62.64% win probability)

Lions (62.64% win probability) Spread: Detroit (-2.5)

Detroit (-2.5) Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

54.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Eagles vs. Steelers

One of the top QBs in football will be on display when Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, December 15, 2024.

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles

Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles Projected Favorite: Eagles (70.15% win probability)

Eagles (70.15% win probability) Spread: Philadelphia (-5.5)

Philadelphia (-5.5) Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

42.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105) Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Broncos vs. Colts

At Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, the Denver Broncos play the Indianapolis Colts.

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos

Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos Projected Favorite: Broncos (67.08% win probability)

Broncos (67.08% win probability) Spread: Denver (-3.5)

Denver (-3.5) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

44.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118) Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Cardinals vs. Patriots

When the Arizona Cardinals (6-7) and the New England Patriots (3-10) match up on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 4:25 p.m. ET, they will both be looking to bounce back after losing their previous contest. The Cardinals lost 30-18 to the Seahawks, and the Patriots are coming off a 25-24 loss to the Colts.

Matchup: New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals

New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals Projected Favorite: Cardinals (72.67% win probability)

Cardinals (72.67% win probability) Spread: Arizona (-6.5)

Arizona (-6.5) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

46.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118) Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Seahawks vs. Packers

When the Green Bay Packers (9-4) and the Seattle Seahawks (8-5) go head to head on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 8:20 p.m. ET, the Packers will be trying to bounce back from a loss to the Lions, and the Seahawks will be looking to follow up their recent victory over the Cardinals with another win.

Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks

Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks Projected Favorite: Packers (51.69% win probability)

Packers (51.69% win probability) Spread: Green Bay (-2.5)

Green Bay (-2.5) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

46.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Channel: NBC

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

