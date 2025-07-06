Pirates vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 6

Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.

The Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Seattle Mariners is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

Pirates vs Mariners Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (38-51) vs. Seattle Mariners (46-42)

Date: Sunday, July 6, 2025

Sunday, July 6, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW and SportsNet PT

Pirates vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PIT: (-116) | SEA: (-102)

PIT: (-116) | SEA: (-102) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+160) | SEA: +1.5 (-194)

PIT: -1.5 (+160) | SEA: +1.5 (-194) Total: 6.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Pirates vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 4-7, 2.03 ERA vs George Kirby (Mariners) - 2-4, 4.85 ERA

The Pirates will give the nod to Paul Skenes (4-7) against the Mariners and George Kirby (2-4). Skenes and his team are 7-11-0 ATS this season when he starts. Skenes' team has a record of 6-6 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Kirby starts, the Mariners are 2-6-0 against the spread. The Mariners were the moneyline underdog for two Kirby starts this season -- they split the games.

Pirates vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (58%)

Pirates vs Mariners Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mariners-Pirates, Seattle is the underdog at -102, and Pittsburgh is -116 playing on the road.

Pirates vs Mariners Spread

The Pirates are at the Mariners and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Pirates are +160 to cover the runline, with the Mariners being -194.

Pirates vs Mariners Over/Under

The over/under for the Pirates versus Mariners contest on July 6 has been set at 6.5, with -118 odds on the over and -104 odds on the under.

Pirates vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Pirates have been favorites in 22 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (50%) in those contests.

This season Pittsburgh has come away with a win 10 times in 20 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Pirates and their opponents have gone over in 32 of their 82 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Pirates have posted a record of 41-41-0 against the spread this season.

The Mariners have been the moneyline underdog 27 total times this season. They've gone 13-14 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Seattle has gone 12-11 (52.2%).

The Mariners have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 86 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 46 of those games (46-36-4).

The Mariners have covered 44.2% of their games this season, going 38-48-0 ATS.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz leads Pittsburgh in total hits (59) this season while batting .208 with 27 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .321 and a slugging percentage of .412.

Among the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 151st, his on-base percentage ranks 93rd, and he is 93rd in slugging.

Bryan Reynolds has hit 10 homers this season while driving in 45 runs. He's batting .235 this season and slugging .389 with an on-base percentage of .301.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 126th, his on-base percentage 125th, and his slugging percentage 115th.

Andrew McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .347 this season while batting .265 with 34 walks and 28 runs scored.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is batting .275 with a .320 OBP and 22 RBI for Pittsburgh this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh is leading the Mariners with 87 hits. He's batting .271 and slugging .648 with an on-base percentage of .379.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 53rd, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is second in slugging.

Julio Rodriguez paces his team with a .391 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .249 with an on-base percentage of .307.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 106th in batting average, 115th in on-base percentage and 112th in slugging percentage.

Randy Arozarena has 20 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .252.

J.P. Crawford leads his team with a .385 OBP.

Pirates vs Mariners Head to Head

7/4/2025: 6-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

6-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/18/2024: 10-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

10-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/17/2024: 7-2 PIT (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-2 PIT (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/16/2024: 5-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/28/2023: 6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/27/2023: 5-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

5-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 5/26/2023: 11-6 PIT (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

