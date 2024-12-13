Commanders vs Saints Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 15

Sunday's slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the Washington Commanders and the New Orleans Saints.

All the info you need is below, in order to make a smart bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Commanders vs Saints Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Commanders win (67.8%)

Commanders vs Saints Point Spread

The Commanders are 7.5-point favorites against the Saints. The Commanders are -110 to cover the spread, while the Saints are -110 to cover as a 7.5-point underdog.

Commanders vs Saints Over/Under

The over/under for Commanders-Saints on Dec. 15 is 43.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Commanders vs Saints Moneyline

Washington is a -405 favorite on the moneyline, while New Orleans is a +320 underdog at home.

Commanders vs Saints Betting Trends

Washington's record against the spread is 8-5-0.

The Commanders have won once ATS (1-1) as a 7.5-point favorite or more this season.

The Commanders have seen nine of their 13 games go over the point total.

The Saints' record against the spread is 5-8-0.

The Saints have played 13 games this year, and seven of them have hit the over.

Commanders vs Saints Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: WAS: (-405) | NO: (+320)

WAS: (-405) | NO: (+320) Spread: WAS: -7.5 (-110) | NO: +7.5 (-110)

WAS: -7.5 (-110) | NO: +7.5 (-110) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!