Commanders vs Saints Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 15
Sunday's slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the Washington Commanders and the New Orleans Saints.
Commanders vs Saints Prediction & Pick
All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Commanders win (67.8%)
Commanders vs Saints Point Spread
The Commanders are 7.5-point favorites against the Saints. The Commanders are -110 to cover the spread, while the Saints are -110 to cover as a 7.5-point underdog.
Commanders vs Saints Over/Under
The over/under for Commanders-Saints on Dec. 15 is 43.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.
Commanders vs Saints Moneyline
Washington is a -405 favorite on the moneyline, while New Orleans is a +320 underdog at home.
Commanders vs Saints Betting Trends
- Washington's record against the spread is 8-5-0.
- The Commanders have won once ATS (1-1) as a 7.5-point favorite or more this season.
- The Commanders have seen nine of their 13 games go over the point total.
- The Saints' record against the spread is 5-8-0.
- The Saints have played 13 games this year, and seven of them have hit the over.
Commanders vs Saints Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: WAS: (-405) | NO: (+320)
- Spread: WAS: -7.5 (-110) | NO: +7.5 (-110)
- Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
